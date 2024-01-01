“The Legend of Maula Jatt” to release exclusively in Punjab, India

(Web Desk): The highly anticipated Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt is set to hit Indian theatres on October 2, but the release will be restricted to the Punjab region.

This marks the first time in over a decade that a Pakistani film will be screened in India, with distribution handled by Zee Studios.

Producer Nadeem Mandviwalla confirmed the limited release in an interview with an India media outlet, expressing optimism about the film’s potential success despite its restricted availability.

He noted that the film’s absence from OTT platforms might work in its favour. “It might take a little time as the film is releasing after two years and the excitement is no longer there as it was in 2022, during its original release,” he said. “However, the word of mouth of the film is bound to create that excitement again.”

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a remake of the 1979 film Maula Jatt and broke box office records in Pakistan upon its original release in 2022. The film is seen as a litmus test for the reception of Pakistani cinema in India, especially given ongoing security concerns and the desire to avoid controversy.

Bilal Lashari, the film’s director, hinted at the strategic choice of Punjab for the release, stating on Instagram, “Releasing in India, Punjab on Wednesday 2nd Oct!”

Zee Studios, part of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, is the entity responsible for bringing the film across the border, having previously facilitated the syndication of Pakistani content through the Zindagi channel. As excitement builds for this cinematic event, industry observers are keen to see how the film performs in the Indian market.