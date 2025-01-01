The limits of military power and resistance

Daoud Kuttab

The ceasefire deal in Gaza provides a welcome respite from the violence. However, it also highlights the inherent limitations of military power and armed resistance in terms of achieving lasting peace. It has exposed the wrong calculations of both Israel and Hamas. Each side expected that the other would not survive a period of violence that has extended to more than 15 months. Yet they did, but at an extremely high cost to both in terms of lives and reputation.

The cyclical nature of the conflict between Israel and Palestine, characterized by periods of intense violence followed by uneasy truces, underscores the futility of relying solely on military means to resolve deep-seated issues.

Military power, while occasionally effective in achieving short-term tactical advantages, falls short in terms of addressing the underlying causes of the conflict. The use of force often exacerbates tensions, perpetuates cycles of retaliation and inflicts significant harm on civilians. The recent hostilities in Gaza are a stark reminder of this, with countless lives lost and communities devastated.

Israel’s superior military capabilities and unending Western (especially US) support and weapons supply, has enabled it to impose an extremely heavy price on Gaza. While it may have somewhat succeeded in reducing the number of Hamas rockets hitting major Israeli cities, Tel Aviv has not succeeded in ending the Palestinian resistance movement — and has thus failed to accomplish its publicly stated goals. This approach has proven unable to address the very grievances and aspirations of the Palestinian people that were the reason for the current cycle of violence.

The destruction of infrastructure, huge loss of life and psychological trauma inflicted on the civilian Palestinian population (as well as Israeli citizens and soldiers) only serve to deepen resentment and fuel further resistance. In addition, Israel has exposed itself as a military bully, showing no respect to human life or to internationally accepted norms on the conduct of war. The long-term effect on the reputation of Israel will haunt it for years to come.

On the other hand, Palestinian armed resistance groups, such as Hamas, have sought to challenge Israel’s military dominance through a combination of guerrilla tactics and rocket attacks. While these actions may rally support among certain segments of the Palestinian, Arab and Islamic public, they have proven ineffective in achieving strategic objectives.

Armed resistance has resulted in hugely disproportionate retaliatory measures from Israel, producing a tragic escalation of unprecedented violence, death and destruction. The asymmetry in military power means that Palestinian groups are unable to sustain prolonged engagements without incurring significant losses. Moreover, the use of indiscriminate rocket attacks on civilian areas undermines their moral standing and alienates potential international support.

The human cost of the ongoing conflict is immeasurable. The destruction of homes, schools, houses of worship, universities, journalists and hospitals leaves a lasting scar on the physical and social fabric of Gaza. Children grow up in an environment of fear and instability, with limited access to education and healthcare. The psychological toll on both Israelis and Palestinians fosters a culture of animosity and mistrust, further entrenching divisions.

Attempts to achieve a military victory on either side are ultimately doomed to fail. The entrenched nature of the conflict means that any gains made through force are temporary and reversible. As long as the underlying issues remain unaddressed, the cycle of violence will inevitably continue, with new generations bearing the brunt of the hostilities.

Given the limitations of military power and resistance, it is evident that a sustainable solution requires a political track. The ceasefire in Gaza, while necessary to halt the immediate violence, must be accompanied by a concerted effort to address the root causes of the conflict. This necessitates a shift from a reliance on military strategies to a focus on diplomacy and negotiations.

A political solution must recognize the legitimate aspirations of Palestinians. For Palestinians, this means the establishment of an independent state alongside Israel. The international community, particularly key stakeholders such as the US, the EU and regional powers, must play a proactive role in facilitating dialogue and ensuring that both parties adhere to their commitments.

The ceasefire in Gaza provides a critical window of opportunity to pivot toward a sustainable political solution. The limits of military power and resistance have been laid bare, emphasizing the need for a new approach. The establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, based on mutual recognition and respect, represents the only viable path to achieving lasting peace.

The international community must hold both Israel and the Palestinians accountable for their actions and encourage meaningful negotiations. It is imperative that the voices of moderates on both sides are amplified and that efforts are made to build trust and cooperation. Only through a genuine commitment to a political resolution can the cycle of violence be broken, paving the way for a future where Israelis and Palestinians can coexist in peace and security.

