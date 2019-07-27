The Lion King earns Rs 75 crore at the box-office

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King, is one of the classics that people can’t ever get over. The film’s latest version is currently running in theatres and is raking in good numbers too.

The makers of the film have released it in four different languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The Hindi version of the film has Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan’s doing the voice-over for King Mufasa and Simba respectively. That has made a lot of people eager to watch it.

During the first week itself, the film has made over Rs 75 crore at the box-office, which is huge. On its opening day, the film earned Rs 11.06 crore followed by Rs 19.15 crore on Saturday, Rs 24.54 crore on Sunday, Rs 7.90 crore on Monday, Rs 7.02 crore on Tuesday and finally Rs 6.25 crore on Wednesday making the grand total a whopping Rs 75.92 crore. Well, we congratulate the team for its success.

