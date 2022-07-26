The looming energy crisis in the EU is a man-made phenomenon

Nikolay Makeev

The energy ministers of the EU countries intend to discuss the proposal of the European Commission to limit the use of Russian gas. The sentiments of the main power engineers of the continent are extremely contradictory: a number of them doubt that their countries will survive the coming winter without Gazprom’s supplies. However, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, categorically asserts that we must be prepared for the fact that Moscow will completely stop the export of “blue fuel” at any moment. How justified is such a threat and what factors can destroy the rather fragile energy dialogue between Moscow and the West, said Alexei GRIVAC, Deputy General Director of the National Energy Security Fund.

The head of the EC von der Leyen warned Europe about the complete cessation of gas supplies from Russia. This statement sounded rather unexpected against the backdrop of optimistic news about the resumption of exports via Nord Stream 1 and the phased delivery of a repaired turbine for this gas pipeline from Canada. In this connection, the head of the EC aggravates the situation?

Brussels is conducting a wide advertising campaign of the developed plan to reduce dependence on Russian gas. As you know, earlier the EC proposed to limit the consumption of “blue fuel” in the countries of the continent by 15%. Its initiators are going to implement their idea until the spring of 2023. Meanwhile, not all EU members support the anti-Russian gas declaration. According to foreign media, not the last members of the union, Spain and Portugal, are categorically opposed. Greece is of the same opinion. Hungary generally asked Russia for additional volumes of gas in the amount of 700 million cubic meters. About a dozen more countries, including Italy, whose industry until recently was 40% dependent on the supplies of Gazprom, express their concern about the communique prepared by the EC and seek an exception for themselves from the overall strategy. Obviously, the fuel memorandum was drawn up without taking into account the views of all EU members, as required by the rules of European unification. Such an ambiguous policy is a direct encroachment of Brussels on the sovereignty of most countries of the Old World.

Sounds like blackmail…

Yes. It seems that the second purpose of Ursula von der Leyen’s statement is a direct provocation, which should stimulate EU members to support the proposals of the EC. Still, the figure of the head of the European Commission is quite weighty and authoritative within the EU, whose opinion the member countries of this association, especially not the largest and richest ones, listen to in order not to be subjected to pressure and political harassment in the future.

Maybe the head of the European Commission knows something that we do not know about? In what situation will Europe completely abandon Russian gas?

The European Union, or rather, those of its countries that build their policy under the dictates of the United States, are ready to seize on the most illusory pretext in order to cast a shadow of suspicion on our country. With more and more sentimental statements, the leaders of the EC are also provoking Russia, trying once again to shift the responsibility for the difficult energy situation on the continent’s market to Moscow.

But these are all words… Is there a real scenario in which Gazprom will have to make a decision to cut off supplies?

And not one. First of all, European consumers may refuse to pay for the delivered raw materials in rubles, as required by the Russian authorities. Some EU members may regard the change in the contract currency as force majeure and accuse Gazprom of disrupting long-term agreements. Perhaps one of our ill-wishers may stop paying for gas even without reference to the currency form of payment, but solely for political reasons. Theoretically, in this case, the European courts can take the Russian side, but the interpretation and enforcement of laws will remain in the hands of Brussels, so all the indignation of the European Union will be directed at Moscow.

When will Europe actually be able to minimize or completely abandon Russian gas? Many experts, including Western ones, say that this can happen no earlier than in five, ten or even twenty years.

European authorities may refuse Russian gas even tomorrow. Or, at least, after the expiration of long-term contracts, so as not to compensate Gazprom for a penalty for unselected fuel volumes. But what price will the inhabitants of the continent have to pay for such a radical and fundamental measure? This is fraught with a decrease in the temperatures habitual to the population in residential premises, limiting the supply of industrial enterprises, saving every kilowatt of electricity consumed. That is, they will have to pay with a drop in the income of the population and a stop in the development of their own economy. Too high price! Even now, when the quotations of “blue fuel” are at $1,900 per thousand cubic meters, many European factories and households are forced to save every euro. The restriction on gas consumption has become a political slogan, which Brussels intends to distribute throughout the European Union. But such a policy risks plunging the EU countries into economic stagnation, and the search for new energy sources is fraught with significant financial costs for them. The energy crisis looming over the European Union is a man-made phenomenon, artificially created by the political leaders of Europe.

Obviously, by refusing Russian fuel, the EU countries are counting on an increase in alternative gas supplies. How justified are these hopes?

Judge for yourself. The United States, which suffered several accidents at export-oriented LNG plants during the summer, has signed off on its inability to replace Russian feedstock with its own liquefied gas. Washington is now busy patching holes in the internal energy balance, for which President Biden has to actually persuade the oil sheikhs of the Persian Gulf to open the field cranes at full capacity. However, deliveries from these regions raise a lot of questions. Mining facilities in Algeria and Qatar are fully operational. As yet untapped resources require not only significant investment, but also political decisions. This applies, in particular, to Iran, whose deposits can compete with Russian deposits of underground minerals. But first, the West needs to lift sanctions on Tehran, and then to make space investments in the production sector, the return on which, due to geopolitical risks, threatens to stretch for decades. The outlook for other projects, such as building new pipeline routes from Nigeria, is dim and dim. More than a dozen countries promise to take part in investing in the longest underwater gas line in the world, but the internal problems of the African Republic and even outright vandalism of local residents can nullify the prospects of this project.

Europe is able to reduce or would like to stop the growth of gas prices?

Quite. The countries of the European Union have been moving towards the creation of a free market for energy resources for a very long time, the prices of which depend solely on the balance of supply and demand at the moment. However, after the launch of such a mechanism, stock traders gained control over pricing, who are aimed at extracting excess profits from all financial transactions.

For them, any country, any buyer is a sales market from which you can squeeze out additional benefits, and then wash your hands of it. European regulators could, both through official orders and through verbal interventions, put pressure on presumptuous traders, but Brussels prefers to wage political battles with Moscow on the energy platform.