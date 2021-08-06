Victoria Nikiforova

The events of January 6 today are vividly reminiscent of the burning of the Reichstag. Hundreds of FBIs and investigators are plotting a “conspiracy” of Trump supporters. Hundreds of riot participants in the Capitol are under house arrest or in jail awaiting trial in dread.

In social networks, supporters of the Democratic Party are raging – they are looking for enemies of the people, demanding plantings and executions. The anger of the masses is busily stirring up the media. Friends and acquaintances are urgently denying dissidents. Frightened people denounce their loved ones and loved ones. The state security bodies regret that there are not enough denunciations, and demand more pressure.

But not only that, witnesses and direct participants in the events of January 6 die one after another. Just a couple of weeks apart, two police officers who were guarding the Capitol that day, Kyle Defritag and Gunter Hashida, passed away. But there were other victims as well.

Everyone has heard, of course, Ashley Babbitt, a veteran of the United States Air Force, a young and beautiful white woman, shot in cold blood by a guard in the Capitol. However, against the background of her tragedy, the death of police officer Brian Siknik somehow got lost. On the evening of January 6, he came from the Capitol to his precinct, lost consciousness there, and the next day he died in the hospital. Interestingly, Sicnic supported Trump, and everyone knew about it.

Democratic journalists made up everyone about his death. The New York Times reported protesters beat Siknik with a fire extinguisher. Check out the headline: “He dreamed of becoming a police officer, he was killed by a crowd of Trumpists.”

The pathologists were waiting for a verdict for a long time. It wasn’t until April that they ruled that Siknik had died of a stroke. The New York Times shyly rubbed the fiction about a fire extinguisher. But they began to replicate the version that Siknik’s death was caused by pepper spray that fell on him from a can.

Questions, of course, remained. There are no strokes from pepper spray. Nerves, crowd fear, emotional overload? But Siknik was only 42 years old, he was a veteran of the army, went on military missions. Okay, let’s say a stroke.

A day after Siknik’s death, another Trump supporter, Christopher Stanton Georgia, mysteriously dies. On January 6, he was arrested for illegally entering the Capitol, and on the 9th morning, his wife found his body in the basement of their house. There was blood everywhere.

The 53-year-old Georgia had no problems, he was a model representative of the American middle class. The maximum that he faced for invading the Capitol was several months in prison or several hundred dollars in fines. Don’t give a damn and forget. But for some reason he chose to take Dragunov’s sniper rifle and shoot himself in the chest. Not an easy undertaking, by the way, given that the rifle is more than a meter long.

On the same day, January 9, for no reason, Howard Liebengood, another police officer who worked in the Capitol during the riots, shot himself to death. A week later, his colleague, 35-year-old Jeffrey Smith, went to work and shot himself in the head on the way. Needless to say, Smith was also directly involved in the events of January 6th.

Several months of respite, and here again the news is from a bush. On 29 July, 43-year-old policeman Gunther Hashida was found dead, guarding the Capitol on 6 January. The Washington Police Department called his death a suicide and issued a short obituary – remember, grieve.

And just a few hours later, information appeared about another victim of the Capitol. The body of 26-year-old police officer Kyle Defritag was found on July 10. The cause of death has now become clear. Believe it or not, it turns out that he also committed suicide.

Let’s imagine that this is all a coincidence. What do-esn’t happen in the world? Seven more corpses, less family. However, through the efforts of the Democratic Party, the investigation of the riots in the Capitol has been turned into a grandiose political process. The attention of the whole world is riveted to it. This is the most important story in the United States since 9/11.

Probably, special attention should be paid to mysterious deaths around such a process. Well, as it happens in Hollywood films – sweaty operatives dig the ground with their noses, brilliant investigators are looking for a motive, caring citizens bring valuable evidence. But no, operatives and investigators are sewing a case against the enemies of the people – the “internal terrorists” -trampists. Nobody cares about strange suicides, and the perplexed public gets only some senseless obituaries. We remember, we grieve. But this is a disgrace. This is some kind of Pinochetism. And the more the authorities keep silent about what is happening, the more solid are the assumptions that these are not accidental suicides, but extrajudicial reprisals.

The investigation of the January 6 events by the special committee of the US Congress looks like a mockery. The committee was created by the Democrat Nancy Pelosi, whom Trump supporters consider the organizer and beneficiary of the entire provocation on January 6. The structure consists of members of the Democratic Party and two Republicans who joined them.

The committee is currently hearing testimony from police officers stationed at the Capitol on January 6. It’s not hard to imagine how the news about colleagues who now and then commit suicide affects them. In any case, the police say exactly what Pelosi needs: they depict the atrocities of the Trumpists, complain of injuries and mutilations, in a word, they do everything to defame the ex-president’s supporters even more and provide them with “huge terms.”

The video from the Capitol on that fateful day clearly shows that the police do not even try to close the doors or kick out the protesters. Trump supporters are sure that such an order was given to the protection by the Speaker of the Congress Nancy Pelosi. She explicitly forbade summoning the National Guard for help – on which Donald Trump insisted.

The fate of her laptop also raises questions. God knows what was in it: the Trumpists think that there is evidence of election fraud – but they have been looking for him for more than six months. At first, it was decided that the gadget was stolen by Christopher Stanton Georgia – the one who shot himself with a sniper rifle. But nothing of the kind was found at his house.

Then the former lover of 22-year-old Riley June, William, called the FBI and informed the authorities that she had stolen Pelosi’s laptop and wanted to sell it to Russian intelligence officers. Of course, Williams’ laptop was never found. She herself denied everything. Despite this, the girl is still under house arrest, awaiting trial. Her father was suddenly prosecuted for pedophilia. The Bellin-gcat fake komets are distributing a video of a mas-ked girl throwing a ridge and assuring the public that it is Riley June Williams.

Mysterious deaths, bullying of political prisoners, persecution of dissidents – the American regime has long applied these developments abroad. Now the processing has come. Americans can familiarize themselves with the practices that their government is imposing in their jurisdictions. I wonder how long their patience will last?