The miseries of South Sudan

The United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan has revealed in its latest report that widespread rape is being committed by all armed groups across the country and turned the state a hellish existence for women and girls in the ongoing conflict in South Sudan. According to the Commission, sexual violence has been instrumentalized by the armed groups as a reward and entitlement for the soldiers. The global human rights defender accused the government and military leaders of their intentional failure or negligence to curb these incidents through the prosecution of the culprits.

The Sudanese political crisis had erupted dating back to 2003 when a rebel group launched an insurrection to protest the Sudanese government’s alleged disregard for the western region and its non-Arab population. The years-long conflict resulted in the collapse of government institutions, industrial and agricultural infrastructure and led to an acute humanitarian crisis in Sudan. Despite the partition of South Sudan, it could not get rid of political stability, lawlessness as well as famine crisis over more than a decade of its independence.

According to reports, millions of people are facing acute food insecurity, livelihoods, water, and sanitation problems, scarcity of medical facilities, and Internal displacement. The political rivalry and armed conflict have turned the country into hell for its disadvantaged sections of society, particularly women and girls. The UN Commission has accused the political elites of failure to deal with security sector reform and to provide for the very basic needs of armed forces on all sides, continuing to contribute to a permissive environment in which South Sudanese women are regarded as currency, with complete impunity for rape and sexual violence of the perpetrators.

The countless incidents of sexual violence and inhumane treatment of women and girls in South Sudan merits global censure of the Sudanese government which intentionally did not act to control these heinous crimes. In fact, the global community must adopt punitive economic and diplomatic measures against the Sudanese government to ensure the implementation of global human and women rights standards and accountability of culprits in the African nation.