The missing relief money

WASHINGTON (Axios): A chunk of stimulus payments is missing in action, thanks to a mix-up that put millions of checks into invalid bank accounts.

Why it matters: The IRS (by law) was supposed to get all payments out by today. Now the onus could shift to Americans to claim the money on their tax refund — further delaying relief to struggling, lower-income Americans.

What’s going on: Billions of dollars are being returned to the IRS by tax preparers because of the error, though the agency wouldn’t say how many payments were incorrectly deposited.

Jackson Hewitt estimates funds went to 13 million accounts that are no longer open.

What’s next: “You can wait until the money shows up, or you’re going to file your return and claim your money there,” Janet Holtzblatt, a senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center, tells Axios.

“There’s going to be confusion” about which option to pick.

Of note: Any refunds that also claim the earned-income tax credit — which offsets tax bills for lower income workers — can’t be issued before mid-February, prolonging the delay as the Washington Post points out.

What to watch: The incoming Biden administration wants to issue another round of direct payments. Depending on the timing, the IRS could be juggling those checks at the height of tax season.

“I can never say with IRS that things are impossible, but it’s going to be a challenge to get those payments out during filing season,” Holtzblatt says.

You can check the status of your stimulus payment — and whether you can expect it by paper check, debit card or direct deposit — here.