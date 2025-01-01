The mood in Greenland not for America

Whatever be the outcome of the election in Greenland on Tuesday about independence, it is certain that Greenlanders are not in favour of becoming part of the United States of America (USA) as envisaged by American President Donald Trump. Even Trump partisans in Greenland are not for Greenland getting absorbed in America.

Trump supporter Jorgen Boassen said, “I am not interested in Greenland becoming an American state. But I want a larger American military presence here. Denmark has not done what they promised regarding military build-up, and we can’t solely rely on Europe now.”

The general perception is that Russia and China will be encroaching in the Arctic region, and it will pose a threat to Greenland. The bet is that the American military presence would be the right antidote. If Greenland were to choose independence – the position of Danish politicians is that the decision about independence is entirely that of Greenland leaders – then Greenland is likely to make an independent deal with Trump and America.

And Greenland on its own is a much weaker entity than when it is an autonomous region of Denmark, it will not have much to bargain with the hard businessman that Trump is. As far back as 2019, Trump looked at Greenland as a real estate bargain.

But Danish observers believe that independence for Greenland is not something that is going to happen in a jiffy, in double-quick time as it were. Maria Ackren, professor of political science at the Greenland University, says, “I don’t think full independence will happen anytime soon – it has always been a factor in Greenlandic elections. However, I don’t see it happening quickly, even though some political parties are pushing for It. Maybe in 20 to 30 years.”

If Scotland’s independence is taken as an example, the timeline set by the Greenland professor seems plausible. In a referendum in Scotland, there are a large number of Scots who prefer to continue to stay with Great Britain. In the case of Greenland, this does not seem to be the case. As Ackren observes, “Almost every party in Greenland supports independence. However, the timing, conditions, and pace of the process vary.”

Greenland’s premier Mute B Egede in his New Year speech in New York had said, “It is about time that we take a step forward and shape our own future, including deciding who we collaborate closely with and who our trade collections will be. Our relationships with other countries cannot happen solely through Denmark.”

Social influencer Qupanuk Olsen, 39, had joined the opposition party Naleraq in the parliamentary election because she feels, “This is a truly historic moment. I feel we are finally voting on independence. This has primarily happened because the US is showing greater interest in Greenland.”

The Danes, according to a survey, seem to believe that the $570 million subsidy that the Copenhagen government provides to Greenland despite it being an autonomous region fully in control of its internal affairs, and with foreign affairs and defence resting with Denmark should be discontinued. It is possible that Greenlanders may want to retain a special relationship with Denmark because of the centuries-old relationship, and the sentiment is mutual with enough Danes feeling a sense of obligations towards the Greenlanders though there is a surprisingly huge gap in perception between the two people. Trump and Americans may feel that if they throw enough money, they can buy the loyalty of the Greenlanders. As a matter of fact, Greenlanders might be repelled by the domineering behaviour of the Americans. The Inuits – the name that Greenlanders identify themselves as – are used to being on their own and they do not like intruders, friendly or otherwise.