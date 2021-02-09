The Musk meme economy

CALIFORNIA (Axios): Attention is a commodity, which means that memes — a way of focusing and scaling attention online — are a way to create value. No one understands this better than Elon Musk, Felix Salmon reports.

Why it matters: Experts in propagating memes — viral (often goofy) online imagery — can make them millions. Or, in Musk’s case, even billions.

Tesla converted $1.5 billion of cash into bitcoin last month. When news of the purchase became public yesterday, the value of the world’s bitcoin rose by about $90 billion — while the value of Tesla rose by about $8 billion.

Since Musk owns more than 20% of Tesla, his own net worth went up by well over $1 billion as a result of the announcement.

The price action ratified Musk’s power as a memelord — someone who can instantly focus the attention of millions.

In recent weeks, Musk has also helped to pump up the price of Dogecoin, a joke cryptocurrency with no supply constraints — there are now so many Dogecoins in circulation (130 billion) that their total value exceeds $10 billion.

Other Dogecoin pumpers include Snoop Dogg, Gene Simmons, and social-media influencer Amanda Cerny.