F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The NAB rejects the media report attributed to the Human Rights Watch and clarifies that Mian Javed Ahmad died in the Camp Jail, Lahore in judicial custody.

He was not in the custody of NAB nor on judicial remand, therefore is the insinuation attributed to NAB completely misconceived, incorrect and not based upon facts. It would be worthwhile to mention here that Mian Javed Ahmed was not a Professor but owner of an illegal campus purportedly misusing the name of Sargodha University.

A complaint was duly filed by the Vice Chancellor of the Sargodha University in this respect for running an illegal campus under the name & style of Sargodha University, it would also be worthwhile to mention here that he had swindled millions of rupees from innocent students by alluring them that they will get degrees at the end of the academic year which were never awarded to them.

Therefore he committed a cognizable offence. This fact was highlighted by the daily “The News” Lahore and the daily “Frontier Post” Lahore and was published on 21st December, 2018. The insinuation and allegation regarding Dr. Mujahid Kamran, former Vice Chancellor is also baseless and incorrect.

Whereas the allegation related to Mujahid Kamran former VC is concerned, it is also baseless, concocted and proved wrong. The details are as under: NAB had initiated an inquiry into the alleged illegal appointment made on the directions of the Honorable Lahore High Court (LHC).

The complaint was forwarded to the NAB through LHC judgment dated Oct 27, 2016. It says the former VC allegedly in connivance with the former registrars had made 550 illegal appointments in the university in grade 17, 18 and 19 from 2013 to 2016.

The appointments were made on a contract basis and were renewed after the expiry of the contract and a majority was regularized later in phases. As per the complainant, Kamran Mujahid used emergency powers for the alleged illegal appointments. However, as per the judgment of LHC Judge Allah Nawaz, emergency powers are defined as war, natural calamity or in case a meeting of syndicate could not take place physically.

While in NAB custody, Kamran Mujahid former VC Punjab University Lahore leveled some baseless allegations against NAB which were not leveled by his other colleagues who were under custody in the same premises. NAB after his allegation on the direction of Honorable Justice Javed Iqbal NAB invited a group of Punjab University Professors led by his wife and showed them the real situation on ground as NAB always respects the self esteemed of every person as per law.

The delegation of Punjab University, Lahore Professors apologized for the wrong allegation leveled upon NAB. After that NAB has invited a delegation of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) led by Justice Ali Nawaz NCHR Chairman visited NAB Lahore office.

NCHR delegation during his visit to NAB Lahore was briefed about the facilities being provided to the under custody accused persons. The delegation of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) showed satisfaction over the facilities provided to the accused in Bureau’s custody. Moreover, NAB Lahore has also invited senior journalists of almost all the leading newspapers and TV channels including Jang Group, Dawn Group, Dunya Group etc who also showed satisfaction over the facilities provided by NAB Lahore and refuted the allegation of Kamran Mujahid. NAB has filed a reference against Kamran Mujahid and others in the respected Accountability Court, Lahore which is subjudice as per law.

Thirdly, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has out rightly rejected the allegation related to Mir Shakil ur Rehman of Jang Group saying that NAB vehemently believes on freedom of media and will continue its national duties as per law.

Mir Shakil ur Rehman was arrested as per law and produced before the Accountability Court Lahore very next day where NAB has presented grounds of his arrest. The Honorable Accountability Court Lahore after hearing of arguments of both sides i.e.: Honorable lawyers of Mir Shakil ur Rehman and NAB, the Accountability Court granted his remand into NAB custody as per law. The bail application of Mir Shakil ur Rehman was twice rejected by the Honorable Lahore High Court. He is not in NAB custody. The Honourable Accountability Court Lahore had sent him on judicial remand. NAB has filed a reference against him in the respected Accountability Court Lahore as per law and the matter is subjudice.

NAB has requested media time and again to kindly avoid speculations and concocted and baseless stories on the ongoing inquiries, investigations and references without having an official point of view of NAB as per law.