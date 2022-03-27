“The nation will neither forgive nor forget,” Imran

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday laid bare the conspiracy being hatched against the country to target the independent foreign policy being pursued by his government and the “funding” made to the joint opposition alliance to dislodge a democratically elected government.

“We will not accept slavery of anyone- we can be friends with all, but will not be slaves to anyone.”

“We will never compromise on our national interests,” Imran Khan told a mammoth gathering here at the Parade ground, attended by people from across the country, on his call to stand up with what is right and up against the evil – ‘amr bil maroof’.

Addressing a charged crowd, including a large number of women, Imran Khan said the recent revival of the joint opposition alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was in fact funded by “certain” foreign powers with the sole objective of removing a democratically elected government, as it dared to pursue its national interests and follow an independent foreign policy.

“I have never bowed before anyone, except Allah, and will never let my nation bow to anyone,” Imran Khan said as the huge crowd endorsed his resolve.

The Prime Minister disclosed that for the past several months’ efforts were being made to influence Pakistan’s foreign policy. Without naming any country or foreign power, Imran Khan read out a “carefully drafted statement” and said Pakistan desires to be friends with all.

Imran Khan said “efforts were being made from abroad to influence our Foreign Policy, for the past few months,” and said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi fully knows about it.

He said funding from foreign countries was being funnelled into Pakistan, to conspire against a sitting government.

“We know exactly well from where [foreign] influence is being exerted. We will not compromise on our national interests. And I am not levelling any baseless allegations. I have this letter here with me that proves what I have said.”

He waved the letter and said, “we are being threatened.”

“There are many things that will be unveiled soon at an appropriate time. The nation wants to know, that the person in London meets whom? and on whose tunes the characters in Pakistan were dancing.”

He said he has all the proof, but he would not go into the details as he wants to protect the interests of Pakistan. He said he has not shared full details. He said he was grateful to Allah Almighty as He has bestowed upon him everything that he ever wished. “No person can give me anything more,” he said.

“Will you let them go ahead with this conspiracy?” Imran Khan asked the crowd which chanted “No” in unison.

“Only respectable nations can rise, not those who roam around with a begging bowl.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan regretted that certain foreign players were now using the opposition parties to pitch up against his government to achieve their nefarious designs. He appreciated the efforts made by late Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to pursue an independent foreign policy, an exercise that cost him his life.

Imran Khan said; “I might have many differences with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto but he was an honourable man. When he tried to give Pakistan an independent foreign policy, parties of Fazalur Rehman and absconder Nawaz Sharif joined hands, initiated a movement and created similar conditions, and it eventually led to the hanging of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.”

Today the son in law of Z A Bhutto; Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto, just in their lust for power have disregarded the sacrifice of their grandfather were today sitting with his murderers. Pakistan today has again been put to face a similar situation, he added.

“We are fully aware who has united them, but the times have changed and nothing is hidden anymore.” He said a few were part of the conspiracy knowingly, while others were following their leaders blindly.

Imran Khan quoted a saying; “You only cross the river once – time like water flows away – this is the time of social media, nothing is hidden, the people of Pakistan are now fully aware.”

Imran Khan said the nation now has to decide whether they will let those who were getting foreign funding and conspiring to overthrow his government? “No” came a resounding response.

Imran Khan said it was the major reason that he invited them to the Parade ground as being a democratically elected person he had to go back to the people and seek their opinion.

He said Pakistan was a great country with huge potential and an equally great nation. But regretted that few corrupt families have mercilessly plundered its wealth. He said the e-ntire nation will watch clos-ely how the parliamentarians vote when the National Assembly meets for the Vote of No Confidence.

“Resign if you do not agree with the party. But do not blame it on your conscience when you see 25 crore in front of you,” he addressed the parliamentarians who won on the PTI seats, but had joined opposition parties to vote against their own party leader.

“The nation will neither forgive nor forget,” Imran Khan said.

The Prime Minister said three stooges of the opposition had looted the country for thirty years and now they wanted NRO so that they could protect their billions of dollars worth properties and offshore accounts. He said General Musharraf did injustice to the nation in order to save his rule by giving NRO to opposition.

He assured that he would not give NRO to opposition leaders as in Islam everybody was equal before the law.

Developing countries were not poor because of lack of resources, but because their legal systems protected those who looted wealth and stashed their money abroad, he added. He appreciated his supporters who remained steadfast despite the offers of money. He said in the Islamic welfare state education and health facilities were free. In the state of Madinah the state took responsibility for the welfare of vulnerable sections of society, he said adding China was an example of welfare state as it took out 700 million people out of poverty. Welfare state ensured the protection of rights of women.

He said he was on the path of making Pakistan a welfare state. Unlike Pakistan, no country in the world had universal health coverage under which health insurance of Rs one million to every person was given so he could get free treatment in the best hospitals.

He said unprecedented amount of money was spent through Ehsaas programme in which people were given Rs 500,000 as a loan and Rs two million for construction of houses.

He said Rs 250 billion were given as subsidy on petrol and the government also reduced Rs five per unit on electricity with subsidy of Rs 250 billion.

He promised that further tax collection would be spent on the well being of poor. Pakistan would be made a great nation with the passion of its people.

He said our country would only make progress and lives of poor would be made better if it followed the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Prime Minister said PTI government would considerably decrease poverty in Pakistan.

He said the PTI government was burdened with the loans taken by the past governments.

“I will not forgive opposition even if I lose my life or lose my government,” he vowed.

In the Riyasat e Madina, he further said rights of minorities were protected and he would create a country where rights of minorities would be protected.

He promised that he would reform the system so that everybody could get justice and women could get all their rights particularly rights of inheritance.

Islam gave the right of inheritance to women 1500 years back but today 70 percent of women were not getting their inherited property.

He said slaves should be treated on the basis of equality and in Pakistan domestic help should be treated in a good manner.

It was responsibility of the nation to wage struggle against evil and stand with piety, he remarked.

The Prime Minister recalled that when the United States and Britain attacked Iraq, two million people took to the streets in London against the war.

Talking about foreign policy, he said Pakistan would not be part of any war but would bring together the world.

