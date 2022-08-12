The National Day of miniorities

The Spokesperson for Chief Minister Punjab and Provincial Minister, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan and playing an important role in the development and prosperity of the country. Provincial Minister was addressing an event organized by an academic group in connection with National Day of Minorities in the country. According to him, the minorities’ rights have been protected under the constitution through the provision of religious freedom, designation of quotas in government jobs, and representation in the provincial and national assemblies to strengthen their participation in the national affairs.

Pakistan is a democratic country and confers equal rights to all its citizens without any discrimination of religion, faith, race, colour, and creed. The minority communities enjoy complete freedom to live their lives according to their religion and equal opportunities for child education, government jobs on merit or through reserved seats/ quota, private businesses and entrepreneurship opportunities are available to minority youths in the country.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah categorically declared during his address to the constituent assembly on August 11, 1947, and guaranteed religious freedom to all inhabitants of the country and excluded religion from state affairs. In fact, Quaid’s vision had set the future direction of the state’s legislation and policies toward its minorities which was further reaffirmed by the objective resolution of 1949 and onward three constitutions of the country.

Our religion Islam also protects minorities’ rights and teaches us protection and wellbeing of minorities and their worship places, peaceful observance of their religious rituals, and freedom in social life. Minorities are a very important segment of Pakistani society and had always played a role in the progress and development of the country.

The state of Pakistan has always upheld high morals in dealing with its minorities and Pakistani ethnic and religious groups had also left no stone unturned in service to the nation. Hence, it is our national duty to strengthen this bond by promoting mutual respect, peaceful co-existence, and harmony in our society. So, Pakistan can emerge as moderate, domocratic and plurististic nation in the world.