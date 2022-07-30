The need for electric transport system

According to the media, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started consultations over introducing an electric transport system in the province to reduce reliance on petrol and diesel in the transport sector.

ccording to details, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had convened a meeting that deliberated in-depth on the prospects of the proposed launching of an electric transport system in the province in the coming days. As per the plan, power will be produced by the solar projects at the initial stage while two pilot projects of electric transport systems would be launched in the Swat and Abbottabad districts. After the successful completion of the pilot projects, the electric transport system would be introduced across the province in the future.

Initially, the idea of the electric vehicle was carried forward by the world’s leading car manufacturers to protect the environment and reduce pollution in the world. However, the ever-growing energy needs vis-a-vis rapidly depleting energy reservoirs motivated the global community to reduce dependence on petroleum products by using alternative energy resources such as electric vehicles to overcome the energy shortages along with protection of the global environment. Currently, China is the biggest user of electric vehicles in the world, while Europe occupies the second slot in this race.

The use of electric vehicles is highly recommended by experts as it saves energy, money, and the environment, which became a great challenge for the survival of the universe. The race for the electric vehicle has intensified among the vehicle manufacturers and users as the energy crisis worsens around the globe, governments across the world had ramped up their efforts to replace their vehicle fleet with electric or hybrid cars to minimize their fuel consumption.

Pakistan is far behind in the race and the first National Electric Vehicle Policy (NEVP) was introduced in June 2020, which set future goals to shift the running light and heavy vehicles to electric power by 2040. Although, the KP government is working on an electric transport system, however, it is the responsibility of the Federal government that formulates an urgent and incentivized plan for the conversion of running petrol vehicles to electric power and the production of electric vehicles in the country.