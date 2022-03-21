The new dimensions of Syrian conflict

The Special Envoy of UN Secretary-General for Syria, Geir Pedersen has told the reporters that a small group of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will begin its seventh session in Geneva on March 21, during which the constitutional framework of the country will be discussed. According to the UN Special Envoy, the Committee has been called upon to develop recommendations for amending the basic law of the republic so the general elections can be held in Syria under the auspices of the UN.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee was formed in accordance with the resolution adopted on January 31, 2018, in Sochi by the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, which has 50 delegates each from Damascus, the opposition, and civil society. The UN Secretary-General also welcomed the idea that a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned platform would be able to resolve the issue with the help of other stakeholders, however, after more than two years, the committee is still mulling around basic differences. As admitted by the UN Special Envoy, the work of the committee was largely mired due to the non-cooperation of the parties.

Over the period of two years, the constitutional committee could not reach a consensus on the framework of the constitution because of differences between the warring groups. According to reports, the UN Special Envoy failed to forge a consensus among the parties due to distrust and non-cooperation. In fact, each group wants to create its monopoly in the country and is not ready to give the right of life, freedom, and equal opportunities to others thus the peace is still diminished, and no ray of hope is evident so far. According to reports, Bashar al-Assad’s regime has regained its control over most parts of the country and has consolidated its political position in the region, therefore, it is not ready to accept the demands of the opposition. Apparently, the advocators of democracy have given in to Russia and the opposition is facing the aggressive policies of Assad’s regime. Ostensibly, Assad’s regime must accommodate the genuine demands of the opposition for durable peace and stability in the country.