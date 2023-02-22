The new Good Food is coming soon

Web Desk

We’ve been cooking up something special and we can’t wait to share it with you.

From mid-March, goodfood.com.au will be fully integrated into The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WAtoday websites. The new-look Good Food will make finding recipe inspiration, cooking tips and restaurant reviews easier than ever before.

Alongside all the content and writers you already love, look forward to 10 new columns from the biggest names in Australian food, a greater array of recipes, restaurant reviews and eating guides catering for all budgets and tastes, more cooking tips and tricks, drinks advice, ingredient taste tests, travel guides and up-to-the-minute news and trends coverage.

There are more than 10,000 recipes (including beautiful cakes and bakes) with improved search on the new website. Photo: William Meppem

The new Good Food site will feature easier navigation, a slicker search experience and exciting features such as the ability to save your favourite recipes, reviews and articles to one handy place within your account.

If you are a subscriber to The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times or WAtoday, you will enjoy unlimited access to every story on Good Food meaning you’ll never be stuck for inspiration on what to cook or where to eat.

Subscribers will also be able to leave notes on recipes, so they can exchange tips and tricks with other cooking enthusiasts across Australia. If you’d like access to these exclusive subscriber benefits, you can subscribe to your local masthead The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times or WAtoday.

All this, plus more than 10,000 recipes, 800,000 social media followers and Australia’s most authoritative restaurant reviews in one exciting new digital destination. We look forward to sharing more soon about the new Good Food, including details of our unparallelled line-up of new columnists and content.

Courtesy: goodfood