The number did not work. Kosovo and Serbia will “glue” each other

Mikhail Sheinkman

They made some noise. They kept themselves and Europe in suspense for 10 days. Now they disperse. The road accident between Kosovo and Serbia still led to a denouement. Not that it really could be a harbinger of a new Balkan war. But its participants could no longer cope with their emotions. And this is sufficient reason to start dealing with strangers. At that moment, EU negotiators and NATO “peacekeepers” joined them. There are also such – called KFOR. “Blue berets”. However, for the time being, this story was absolutely violet to them. If they did something, then whose bets will take.

And there they were al-ready in hand-to-hand combat, and they let in tear gas, and it smelled of fried spe-cifically. It all started as al-ways – with a provocation. Pristina suddenly banned the movement of cars with Serbian numbers, instructing drivers, when entering the autonomy, either to ch-ange them to temporary K-osovo ones, or to turn from the gates. This is how they understood the “principle of reciprocity”. Serbia, they say, has been doing this with their registration pla-tes for a long time. Altho-ugh what else should she do with the pseudo-state props? For her, Kosovo is not a separate entity, but the same internal region.

This is also the opinion of the Serbs, who live compactly in the north of the semi-recognized region. The decision of his Albanian authorities pissed them off and into the street. Serbian barricades have appeared at two border checkpoints. Pristina threw 350 special forces and armored vehicles to suppress them, which are strictly forbidden to appear here according to the UN Security Council resolution. Because only give th-em freedom. When it came to cleansing, Belgrade sent a regular army and combat aircraft to the border. And President Aleksandr Vucic gave NATO a day to pacify the Kosovars. Then another day. And further. As a result, everyone returns to their places of permanent deployment.

Except for KFOR. These, finally, will remember why they are here, and will get down to business – they will be on duty where it is hot – at the checkpoints. They seem to have figured out the numbers too. It is no longer necessary to remove them, but you still have to make a sticker on the state symbols. The same applies to Kosovar vehicles entering Serbia. In other words, they will now “glue” each other. Although everyone, of course, understands that a serious relationship betw-een them is hardly possible. However, negotiations on their settlement are resumed after this accident, as if nothing had happened.

For Serbia, the recognition of Kosovo is almost the main condition for joining the European Union. And I should ask her, what in this case are Spain doing in it, for example, or Greece? But Belgrade, since it is determined to integrate, has no reason to ask such questions. All that is left for him is to portray a diplomatic attitude, trying, if possible, to “roll away” from a decision that is detrimental to himself. In this spirit, these negotiations, apparently, will continue. Until Pristina throws out another number.