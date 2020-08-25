The partisan trust gap

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: More Americans trust Joe Biden than to give them accurate information about the coronavirus than trust Donald Trump, but neither one cracks 50%, according to the latest installment of our Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

By the numbers: Just 31% of Americans say they trust Trump on the pandemic, compared with 46% who say they trust Biden.

Just 7% of Democrats trust Trump — and only 12% of Republicans trust Biden — to provide accurate information about the coronavirus.

Three in 10 members of the president’s own party don’t trust him on the issue.

Independents trust Biden significantly more than they trust Trump — but more than a third of independents say they don’t trust either one.

My thought bubble: Trump’s record of false, misleading or unsupported statements about the pandemic is well-established.

He claimed near the beginning of the U.S. outbreak that the virus would quickly vanish; he has touted experimental treatments that are not supported by solid clinical evidence; and over the course of the pandemic he has made many dubious claims about both the usefulness and availability of testing.

What they’re saying: “Trump’s not credible talking about COVID. It’s very hard to spin a virus. At the end of the day, people know people that are sick, people know people that have died, and that’s real,” said Cliff Young, president of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs.

