Dr. Turki Faisal Al-Rasheed

The Arab world stands at a crossroads, its strategic significance having drawn the attention of global powers for over a century. This focus has often entangled the region in a complex web of international conspiracies and alliances, stifling its progress and development. The historical backdrop of the two world wars illustrates this struggle, as dominant Western powers viewed the Arab world not merely as a battleground but also as a stage for competing interests. This dynamic underscores the delicate balance between local aspirations and external interventions.

The challenges of achieving stability were starkly highlighted during a 2007 lecture by Gen. Wesley Clark, former supreme allied commander of NATO, who disclosed plans by the Bush administration to invade seven Middle Eastern nations. Clark’s revelations suggested that the motivations behind such strategies often stemmed from special interests rather than genuine concerns for regional stability. This raises significant ethical questions regarding the interventions by the US in foreign governments.

Critics of immediate actions against Israel argue that such measures might undermine the legitimacy of peace negotiations and hinder the potential for a two-state solution. However, it is essential to recognize the necessity of fostering inclusive dialogue, incorporating diverse voices from both sides to promote mutual understanding and cooperation. The UN designates Israel as an occupier state in Palestinian territories, with annexations since the 1967 Six-Day War constituting violations of international law. Therefore, to advance development and stability in the region, adherence to international law and a commitment to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with justice and peace are imperative.

The Arab world has endured prolonged periods of turmoil, exacerbated by the missteps of some leaders. Many citizens struggle with basic human needs, with hunger emerging as a national security issue amid global conflicts. When individuals face food scarcity, the ramifications extend beyond mere survival, threatening stability and peace within nations. Climate change acts as a significant driver of food insecurity, while human-induced conflicts and the degradation of natural resources further exacerbate this crisis. In confronting hunger, we face not only an environmental challenge but also a profound humanitarian and security dilemma.

Despite these challenges, a newfound confidence and enthusiasm are emerging in the region. In Syria, efforts to heal from past wounds are underway, while the Palestinian struggle continues to reflect nearly a century of pain and resilience. This resilience offers hope that Palestinians may ultimately break free from the grip of occupation.

Israel’s reliance on military power and intimidation not only suppresses the Palestinian population but also poses threats to neighboring countries such as Lebanon and Syria. History teaches us that oppression cannot extinguish the quest for justice; the moral arc of history bends toward justice. The complexities of ensuring stability were further illuminated by Clark’s revelations, which raise critical questions about the ethics of US interventions.

As the Arab world navigates this pivotal moment in history, the need for democratic governance has never been more pressing. The prospect of resolving the Palestinian issue remains elusive, intertwined with cycles of violence and uprising. Successive US administrations have prioritized stability over democracy, supporting regimes that stifle dissent and obstruct civil liberties.

While some policymakers argue that engaging with established leaders mitigates threats from extremist groups, they often overlook the harsh realities of authoritarianism and the consequences of neglecting democratic aspirations. The US must reassess its approach; rather than solely supporting autocratic stability, it should empower local populations and endorse democratic initiatives. True peace in the Middle East can be achieved only when citizens are heard, and their aspirations recognized, fostering a conducive environment for political expression.

Further complicating these dynamics is Israel’s unique status as the only established democracy in the region. However, its perceived opposition to the democratic aspirations of Arab states reflects inherent contradictions within US policy. The overwhelming sentiment among Arab populations often opposes Israeli influence, compelling their leaders to maintain authoritarian control to appease public sentiment. This precarious dynamic emphasizes the importance of fostering dialogue that addresses mutual grievances, and acknowledges the rights and needs of all parties involved.

Inclusive political reforms and a shift in US policy can redefine the future of US-Middle East relations, heralding a transformative era for the Arab world. Initiatives by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE to prioritize development and cohesion over conflict present substantial opportunities for progress in the region. As the British political commentator Gideon Rachman observed, while Israel and Turkiye possess powerful militaries, the financial influence of Gulf states could profoundly reshape the Middle East.

Reflecting on America’s historical mistakes, it becomes increasingly vital to cultivate a new understanding of what stability truly entails. The era of equating quiet or complacency with stability must come to an end. The cost of continued inaction, prioritizing the interests of a select few over the many, is unacceptably high. A genuine moral and strategic reevaluation is overdue, urging all stakeholders, particularly the US, to adopt a more inclusive approach.

By nurturing the aspirations of citizens and fostering constructive dialogue, we can pave the way for a meaningful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A commitment to promoting democratic governance and human rights will ultimately lead to greater stability and reduce the violence that has long plagued the region.

In conclusion, while the Arab world remains a focal point in global power dynamics, addressing the underlying grievances and embracing the democratic aspirations of its citizens is paramount. We must acknowledge the longing for accountability among Arab populations, as their quest for justice resonates deeply with their experiences. Only through fostering inclusive political reforms can we redefine the future of US-Middle East relations, creating an environment that encourages genuine stability and open dialogue.

The unfolding narratives of hope amid despair in the Arab world remind us that from the remnants of conflict and chaos, virtuous aspirations can emerge. As leaders in the region prioritize peace over perpetual conflict driven by corporate and special interests, there lies an opportunity to reshape the geopolitics positively. By investing in the dignity and aspirations of the Arab people, the US and its allies can facilitate progress toward a more just and peaceful future.

Ultimately, lasting peace in the Middle East requires commitment, empathy, and an acknowledgment of shared humanity. Promoting cooperative engagements and sincere dialogues around core issues will enable the region to heal and thrive, laying the groundwork for a transformative era. In this journey, let us strive to illuminate the path toward justice and progress, shaping a Middle East that reflects the hopes and rights of all its citizens.

Courtesy: arabnews