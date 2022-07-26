According to western media, Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom’s former chancellor and a strong candidate for the slot of British Prime Minister, has termed China the number one threat to domestic and global Security and promised to get tough on Beijing if he secures the top job. According to Sunak, China was stealing UK’s technology and infiltrating Britain universities, propping up Russian President Vladimir Putin by buying Russian oil, as well as attempting to bully neighbors, including Taiwan. He accused Beijing of torture, detaining, and indoctrination of its own subjects including in Xinjiang and Hong Kong in contravention of their Human Rights. He hit out at China’s global Belt and Road initiative and blamed Beijing for saddling developing countries with insurmountable debt. According to British Politician, for too long, politicians in Britain and across the West have rolled out the red carpet and turned a blind eye to China’s nefarious activity but he will change this on Day 1 as British Premier.

Rishi Sunak, an Indian-origin British Economist and Conservative Politician is currently contesting the race to replace UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. Sunak and his colleague and former UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss are in a thorny battle to achieve the confidence of British lawmakers to reach the Premiership. Earlier, their predecessor Johnson used the saga of Brexit to get the public nod in the 2019 General Elections, while this time his aides’ have touched on other sensitive aspects of British society. Both Conservatives are exploiting anti-Russia sentiments and dispelling fear and hate against Beijing in the public and promising to get down hard on Chinese interest in the UK, including restricting Chinese investment, a pause in research collaboration, and closure of Chinese Cultural centers in the country.

Historically, Secretary Liz Truss is a staunch Russian opponent and had been advocating a tough stance against Beijing in the past. While the Economist turned Politician had always supported close trade ties with Beijing by Minister in Johnson’s cabinet because of tremendous dividends of UK-China trade partnerships due to reason, the Chinese State media had praised Sunak for having a clear and pragmatic view on developing UK-China ties. However, now Sunak has altered Doctrine because now intends to win UK’s Prime Minister’s office instead of promoting economic diplomacy with Asian Superpower. In fact, the political culture and Statesman’s ethics had changed over time, now Politicians avoid debating public issues which lay responsibility and demand commitment of the leaders, hence nationalism and patriotism are the subjects that attract the masses and do not demand leaders’ performance and can easily be satisfied through verbalism.