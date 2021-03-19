The political divide over the vaccine

MINNESOTA (Axios): A political divide over the COVID-19 vaccine threatens to hamper efforts to hit herd immunity — and the return to pre-pandemic life — in Minnesota and beyond.

State of play: Public polling has shown that vaccine hesitancy remains stubbornly high among Republicans. That could be a problem as wider swaths of the population become eligible for a shot.

50% of Minnesota Republicans say they won’t get a vaccine, per one recent KSTP/Survey USA poll, compared with 28% of the total state population. Seven in 10 who identify as “very conservative” are a no.

Driving the news: Public health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, say endorsements from top GOP leaders could make a difference.

Former President Donald Trump followed that advice and recommended his supporters get a vaccine during an interview with Fox News this week.

But here in Minnesota, outreach and support from GOP leaders has been mixed.

While some well-known Republicans have promoted the vaccine — even going as far as helping people find appointments — others, including numerous state legislators and former Viking Matt Birk, have expressed concerns and skepticism.

Scott Jensen, a physician and former state senator running for governor, told WCCO Radio he’d recommend the vaccine for older patients. But he would “leave it at your choice” for people who are young and healthy and “have other health considerations.”

He said he won’t get the shot right now because he’s had COVID-19, despite CDC recommendations to be vaccinated anyway.

Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan told Torey vaccination is an individual choice and that the party has no role in promoting the public health initiative.

When asked whether she’ll get a shot, Carnahan said she’s been too busy with her re-election campaign to consider it.

The other side: House GOP Leader Kurt Daudt is among those voicing support for COVID-19 vaccinations as a means of protecting health and speeding up reopening.

“I personally have 100% confidence in the vaccine and would encourage anyone to get it,” he said, adding he respects the rights of those who opt out.

Why it matters: Given the hyper-politicization of the pandemic, “continued messages [of support] from elected Republicans would go a long way,” University of Minnesota political scientist Kathryn Pearson said.

Yes, but … Brian McClung, a public affairs pro who worked as a top aide to former GOP Gov. Tim Pawlenty, noted that a recent focus group found nonpolitician messengers could be even more effective for those who are hesitant because of partisan polarization and distrust in government.

Hearing from doctors or hospitality leaders about the role mass vaccination plays in getting people back to their restaurants could be especially powerful, McClung said.

The bottom line: Public health experts estimate that up to 80% of the population needs to gain immunity, either through a vaccine or contracting the virus itself, to significantly stop spread.

Without a bigger share of Republicans on board, that’s going to be harder to hit.