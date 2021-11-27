The prestige of Army Medical Corps

The Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Army Medical Corps (AMC) Center, Abbottabad, where he laid a wreath at Yad-gar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha. According to the Pakistan Army media wing, the Army Chief lauded the services of the Medical Corps and said that AMC has always answered the call of duty during natural calamities, both inland and abroad. Pak Army’s doctors and paramedic staff have been frontline warriors against COVID-19 and displayed exemplary commitment and resolve for safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan. During the visit, the Army Chief pinned the badges of rank to formally install Lieutenant General Nigar Johar as first-ever female general to be appointed as Colonel Commandant of AMC. According to COAS, the installation of the first ever three-star female General Officer of Pakistan Army as Colonel Commandant of Army Medical Corps is indeed a matter of immense pride for Pakistan Army and the country.

Although AMC is a service corps of the Pakistan military, its services are not less than fighting arms because during the war recovery of injured soldiers from the battlefield could not be done without exposure to enemy fire. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical corps actually played the role of frontline soldiers because treating COVID-19 patients was direct exposure to the deadly disease and countless medics sacrificed their lives while serving the patients. The doctors and Paramedics of AMC are still working at the frontline against the pandemic along with the other doctors of the country. In fact, the duties of Army doctors, particularly female staff, are very difficult because they have to serve in remote areas and border regions. However, Pakistan Army provides a dignified and secure environment to the female doctors and paramedics while giving them equal opportunities of career promotion alongside their male colleagues. In fact, General Nigar Johar, is a bright example for Pakistani women who have gained the highest rank of Army Medical Corps. The nation is proud of her and hopes that she will earn more respect and love through her work for betterment of women in uniform and across Pakistan.