The Prevention Anomaly

The novel Coronavirus is rearing its ugly head again as it has surfaced the second time since we first heard of it,we pakistanis successfully made it retreat the first time when it resulted in fatalities of hundreds of thousand people across the globe ;not eulogizing the incumbent government but as a nation we did a commendable job.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”,yes indeed it is true and is a well known fact if the illness under consideration can be cured under normal circumstances ,however if the premise is of novel coronavirus the axiom does not satisfy the equation as the drastic measures taken to avoid coronavirus causes an anomaly with the idiomatic phrase as the cure and prevention are perhaps causing the damage at equal rates.

The preventive measures deployed : imposes a lockdown,interrupts the whole schedule for an unknown period of time and ceases all the activities of any kind ,thereby resulting in recession ,educational losses and a complete economical annihilation so therefore it is certainly not an answer.

The mights of the world including US , China , Russia etc are all trying to take the lead and triumph over the other by coming up with some solid solution to the pertaining problem ,one such solution a vaccine is so close and yet so far according to the experts,people with expertise are keeping their fingers crossed for some algorithms which they have designed to develop a vaccine which range from fundamental technologies used commonly in practice to complex methods among which many have been forbidden to use on any precious human life.

According to W.H.O and various other renowned US health organizations the approaches to a vaccine are :Whole virus vaccine,Genetic(DNA or RNA based) vaccine ,Viral vector vaccine and Protein vaccine to name a few, however the vaccine which nips the evil in the bud will stand out.

The Recent Advancements

Alongside geopolitical forces there are different pharmaceutical companies,university research wings etc which are also paving the way for a scalable vaccine .

The vaccine named ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 designed by university of oxford with the collaboration AstraZeneca uses viral vector technique is 70% effective .

the vaccine named BNT162b2 developed by Pfizer with BioNTECH uses Genetic vaccine(RNA based) and the company is claiming to have 94.5% efficacy at an average .

A Russian vaccine Sputnik V employs a viral vector technique has an efficacy of 92%.

Novavax has named its vaccine NVX-CoV2373 which is a protein based vaccine and is also in developmental stages .

CoronaVac vaccine is a joint venture of chinese biopharmaceutical company called SINOVAC and Brazilian research centre produces at moderate rate when tested on guinea pigs ,monkeys etc

These different vaccines which are still in developmental stage are administered in different doses ,different temperature constraints lie in the way of transportation and they do differ in efficacy in different age groups but despite of it any design they use it to develop ,any resources they need to produce and any method via the vaccine will be transported to the masses , the world awaits a vaccine that will end this agony ,free us from shackles and would make this a world a happy place again.