The Price Of Maturity 

Omama Qazi
She is trying way too hard
To be tough
Doesn’t want to be a glass
Reflective, smooth and Fragile
Thinks she might shatter,
In the world full of stones
She is striving hard
To be rough.
I appreciate her ____ efforts
Her concerns are valid
Her worries are genuine
To be tough and
To be rough.
But I see
A strange, unfamiliar Aura
She shows or may reflects
My god how fast is she
She Left far behind
A Careless, an innocent teenager
That has never again shown up
Turned into a calculated grown up
Very tough
Very rough.
I just want to tell her
OH MY DEAR!
What have you done to yourself
You turned into a
Scorching sun,
Rebellious storm,
Grumpy thunderstorm.
You were never like this
You had shades of the blue sky
Colors of the rainbow
Shine of the stars
Calmness of the moon.
What made you like this?
Don’t try this hard
DON’T BE SO ROUGH
DON’T BE SO TOUGH.
READ MY EYES
I heard you read eyes,
Wonder if I could be
A journal for you to read,
Desperate… eager,
Always in need.
Can you read
Eyes filled with tears,
Or must I wipe them away?
Could you please
Read my eyes?
Do you see forgotten dreams
Scattered in my gaze?
And hopes hanging or dying?
Do you hear my happiness
Screaming or crying?
Do my eyes conceal
The way I do?
I wish they don’t
I want to show
Things I can’t tell.
In my plain eyes,
My hopes hovered
Craving to be seen
And the true me,
Waiting to be discovered.