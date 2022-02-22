The promising IT industry of Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the youth of the all-out facilitation by the government while urging them not to miss the IT revolution which would not only generate revenue for themselves but also bridge the country’s trade gap. The Prime Minister launched the first National E-Tijarat portal and vowed to remove all impediments in the IT sector to facilitate youth so that they could benefit from the technology revolution. The Premier told the youths that due to the government’s incentivized policies the IT exports had reached around $4 billion within a couple of years while it has the full potential of touching $ 50 billion revenue generation during the next few years. According to the Prime Minister, IT provides the easiest opportunity particularly for women to contribute to national development, while 60% of the country’s population under the age of 30 could also be used for this purpose. The Prime Minister said that Pakistan wanted to move side by side the world which required the up-gradation of internet services. According to him, while awarding a 5G spectrum license, the government would prioritize quality services, instead of revenue.

Presently, information technology is a key enabler of change in today’s rapidly evolving business environment across the globe. Pakistan has a developing economy that has tremendous opportunities for digitization in each sector ranging from industry, medical, human resource development, businesses, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy security, communication, agricultural research, etc. Today, information technology is essential for achieving excellence in all sectors of economic growth. According to a recent survey, the digital transformation of the country could add $ 9.7 billion in exports to the national economy annually by 2030. Presently, Pakistan is home to over 300,000 IT Professionals and more than 700 tech start-ups are vigorously building the future of the industry, while the government is aiming at $ 3.5 billion in IT exports in the current year.

The IT sector was largely neglected by the previous governments due to which the overall pace of economic growth was delayed, currently, it is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the national economy contributing about 1% to the GDP of the country, because of pro-industry policies of the current government. According to experts, the recent initiative of creation of Special Tech Zones in the country will double the pace of development of IT during the coming years. The government of Pakistan has introduced incentivized policies in the IT sector which include zero income tax on IT and ITeS exports till June 2025, up to 100% foreign ownership of IT and ITeS companies, three-year tax breaks for PSEB registered startups, and up to 100% repatriation of profits for foreign IT and ITeS investors, etc. At the time, over 6000 Pakistan-based IT firms were providing IT products and services to foreign entities in more than 100 countries in the world, while freelancing is another lucrative avenue that needs government facilitation for the full realization of its scope in the country. Presently, the infant IT industry of Pakistan has to compete with the regional IT hubs including China, India, Bangladesh, and the Philippines, and for that end, the government needs to promote a “made in Pakistan” culture that not only encourages Pakistani technology but also reduces the country’s dependence on foreign IT products.