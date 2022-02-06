The Pros and Cons of Dispute Resolution Councils

Recently, the Secretary Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) has briefed the media about the performance of all the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC)s members since the composition of the Pilot Project date back in 2014. According to Secretary DRC, the DRC Peshawar had received 2858 dispute applications since 2016 and more than 2632 cases have been resolved through the successful engagement of the parties involved and elders of the area. According to the Secretary, the DRC is making concerted efforts to reconcile the remaining disputes. While highlighting the very purpose of the committees, Provincial Minister Ziaullah Khan Bangash was of the view that the aim and good spirit of the committee is to achieve a consensus between the parties with good intentions for resolution of the issues through understanding and Jirga system. The Minister directed the DRC administration to make serious efforts for reconciliation in the long-standing feuds and take the parties to conciliation for restoration of peace in the district.

The PTI government had introduced the alternate dispute resolution system in the province through the creation of Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) across the province under the concept of community engagement for resolution of long standing disputes mostly both civil and criminal cases under the KP Police Act- 2015. The idea is a modern shape of traditional jirga/Panjayat which was given a legal shield under the patronship of the District Police. A 21-member Dispute Resolution Council had been set up in all districts of KP. The members of the council are selected from volunteers across all walks of life, mostly senior citizens, or retired employees for a specific period without any remuneration. Although the success rate of the cases resolved by the district Dispute Resolution Councils across the province is very high, the authorities usually do not comment on details and the nature of the cases resolved by the councils.

According to critics, the people who could not get justice from Police and courts consult the DRCs to get rid of the cases in a state of utter disappointment. It is an attempt to cover up the investigative dodges, prosecution failures, and shortcomings of the Judicial system. The law enforcers intentionally push the parties to the Dispute Resolution Councils which are competent enough to discover a win-win situation for opponents without getting into details of misconduct of accused, or loss of victims.

Although this practice reduces the backlog of the Police as well as the judiciary, it is a murder of justice in the hands of deliverers. According to legal experts, faulty investigation, lengthy prosecution, and delay tactics of the accused creates disappointment in the petitioners than the alternate resolution system moves and facilitates the parties toward a settlement of the issue instead of provision of justice. Most people are of the view that the DRCs actually help the influential to escape punishment.

In fact, the Alternate Dispute Resolution law is contrary to the soul of the justice instead aims at clearing the backlog of the Police and Court and works on the principle of compromise by the plaintiffs in a state of helplessness, hence the government must work for the provision of easy and speedy justice to the public through introduction of reforms in judicial System instead of elusion from its responsibility through the invention of substitutes.