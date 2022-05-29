The prospects of Iran’s military doctrine

According to Iranian media, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Baqeri visited the Army’s secret underground base for drones in recent days.

During the visit, General Baqeri was briefed about the Army’s latest capabilities to manufacture various types of drones including combat armed drones and long-range unarmed aerial reconnaissance vehicles. According to details, Iranian military had unveiled two new achievements in drone technology which includes Heidar-1 cruise missile with 200 kilometers effective range operable from a drone aircraft, while long-range Heidar-2 can be fired from a helicopter. General Baqeri said that Iran has established a special base, which will be used in a complex environment for multiple purposes including defensive, offensive, land, sea, air and air defense operations. According to General Baqeri, deterrence is not possible with old methods and equipment, and it requires new methods, latest technologies as well as suitably trained personnel to use and maintain the deterrence against the enemies.

The military manifesto of Islamic Republic of Iran had changed after the 9/11 and American invasion of Iraq in 2003 from defensive military strategy into a growing offensive military posture commonly known as mosaic defense doctrine in order to disrupt enemy’s efforts of a potential air, sea or land blockade of the country. While the eruption of Arab Spring provided an opportunity to Iran to strengthen its asymmetric capabilities through recruitment and funding of Shia militant groups in Syria, Lebanon and other countries to deal with the threat outside of its territory in line with Iran’s forward defense strategy. Besides strengthening its irregular capabilities, Iran particularly focused on building its regular forces along with massive investment in nuclear and missile capabilities. Iran has made unparalleled progress in missile and drone technologies while Iranian ballistic missiles, anti-ship and air defense capabilities had created great worries in the regional states and traditional Iranian rivals, America and Israel.

Over the past two decades, the United States and the EU along with their regional allies including Israel and GCC nations had pursued a multi-prong strategy to disrupt Iranian nuclear and missile programs through introduction of global sanctions, secret intelligence operations as well as use of Iranian dissidents to create chaos in the country. The United States moved Israel into the jurisdiction of US CENTCOM for better coordination and joint operation between the Arab allies, Israel and US forces in the region against their common foe, Iran. Iran has made significant progress in satellite technology and has launched two military reconnaissance satellites into orbit so far, while establishment of a secret drone base would further enhance the Iran military capabilities to conduct secret drone operations in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz directly or by using its proxies in the region.

In fact, building a strong defense is the right of every sovereign nation, however keeping imperialist designs and propagation of religious, political and military influence beyond the borders is unethical and counterproductive. Although Iran has sufficient military muscles to deter any threat to its sovereignty, the rigid behavior of Iranian elite has always created problems for the country. Apparently, Iran should abandon the hawkish attitude toward friends and foes and needs to expand its influence through economic diplomacy, that will consolidate its defense in the long run.