The prospects of the Rohingya crisis

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said that robust and sustained international support is again needed for Rohingya refugees and the Bangladeshi communities generously hosting them. According to reports, the Humanitarian agencies are seeking more than $881 million to support approximately 1.4 million people, including over 918,000 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char, and around 540,000 Bangladeshis in neighboring communities. Presently, the UNHCR and other international organizations have launched the latest initiative in Geneva to assist Rohingya refugees.

Presently, nearly one million Rohingya refugees are living in refugee camps in Bangladesh in very miserable and unfavorable conditions for the past four years. The Bangladeshi government is facing serious economic and administrative challenges, however, the government, as well as the Bangladeshi public are generously hosting Rohingya men and women during this crucial time. Currently, about 74 Bangladeshi charity organizations and international partners are working in collaboration with UNHCR to meet the needs of Rohingya refugees and their host communities in Bangladesh. According to the UN Refugee agency, many Rohingya refugees want their return back to their native homeland when conditions permit.

However, the law-and-order situation in Myanmar is not conducive particularly for the return of the Rohingya Muslims because they had been prosecuted by the Myanmar military date back in mid-2017, which is now ruling the country after the ousting of the elected government of Aung Sun Suu Kyi in Myanmar in early 2021. The country has witnessed chaos, political instability, mass killings, and attacks on military forces by the pro-democracy militia during the last year and still, there are no signs of an end to this lawlessness in the Southeast Asian Nation. According to experts, the Rohingya Muslims cannot go back to Myanmar until Military Junta is in power, therefore, the UNHCR and other international refugee organizations must prepare themselves for a prolonged stay of Rohingya Muslims in the neighboring country, Bangladesh. Apparently, the world failed to censure the Myanmar military over its disrespect for an elected government and its atrocities against Rohingyas and the world has no option except to facilitate Rohingya refugees.