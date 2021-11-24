The prospects of US-Russia nuclear war

The Russian military is recording a significant increase in the activity of the strategic bomber airplanes of the US Air Force in the immediate vicinity of the state border of the Russian Federation. Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu shared these views with his Chinese Counterpart during a telephone call on Saturday. According to Sergei Shoigu, Russia noted a significant intensification through enhanced flying of American strategic bombers near Russian borders. According to details, US bombers made about 30 sorties to the borders of the Russian Federation during last month, which is 2.5 times more than in the corresponding period last year. Furthermore, during the exercise “Global Thunder” of the US strategic forces, 10 strategic bombers practiced use of nuclear weapons against Russia simultaneously from the Western and Eastern directions at a distance of 20 kilometers from the border. According to the Russian Defense Minister, Russia and China are increasing the intensity of their joint combat training and the militaries of the two countries interact on the ground, in the sea and in the air. Russian Defense Minister stressed the importance of naval patrols in the northwestern part of the Pacific Ocean and regular air patrols of strategic missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) and bombers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) in the airspace over the waters of the Japanese and East China Seas.

The post-cold war cooperative relations between the former global competitors gradually deteriorated during the last decade after Russia’s resurgence in global power competition with the United States under President Putin. Russia’s intervention in the global disputes including in the Middle East, Africa and Afghanistan and interference in United States Presidential elections were viewed by Washington with great concern. Americans Strategists introduced the doctrine of sanctions against Russian defense and Economic sectors in efforts to resist provision of funds to the Putin regime. Surprisingly, the US government-initiated trade war and sanction regime against Russia and China simultaneously which pushed both neighboring Countries toward joint strategy against their common foe.

The bilateral trade and economic relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China had increased significantly during recent years particularly after the adoption of corrosive doctrine by the United States under the Trump administration since early 2017. According to the Russian Defense Minister, the militaries of both countries including ground troops, Air Forces and Navies are conducting joint combat training exercises in the Indo-Pacific region. Currently, the United States is facing two challenges, one Chinese aggressive doctrine in the Indo-Pacific region while another Russian military invasion at the Ukrainian border, in the Black Sea and Baltic region. The two rivals have adopted an aggressive attitude and not an easy target for the United States. There are different opinions whether United States can directly be involved in an armed conflict with its opposing Nuclear powers i.e. Russia and China. And if so, whether the US military is considering the first strike option with multiple targets to kneel down its rival. While hoping that unprecedented damage through multiple injuries would take place in the UNO and enemy retaliation would likely be stopped by the intervention of the international forum. In fact, all these are possible scenarios, whereas time would decide the future of the world, however the saviors of humanity have always ruined mankind throughout history.