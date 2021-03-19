The push for electric vehicles in Colorado

COLORADO (Axios): Colorado lawmakers are forging ahead to meet Gov. Jared Polis’ ambitious goal of putting nearly a million electric vehicles on state roads by 2030 — up from about 34,000 now. But the state appears unlikely to meet that target.

Why it matters: Car exhaust from burning fossil fuels is the leading source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.

Cracking down on transit pollution is a key component of Colorado’s climate action plan, which calls for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90% by 2050.

State of play: State lawmakers are trying to force a faster shift.

Yesterday, lawmakers proposed a $4 billion transportation plan that would charge new fees on gas, online package deliveries and more — in part to reduce air pollution and raise funds for electric vehicles.

Registration fees for EVs would rise to $9 a year in 2022 and increase to $90 by July 2031 to compensate for the loss of fuel taxes.

Yes, but: From the price of EVs to the scarcity of charging stations, industry experts say consumers are still uncertain about making the leap.

Colorado, which ranks fourth in the U.S. for EV sales, needs to ramp up EV adoption by roughly 13.5 times the current rate to fulfill Polis’ plan, the Denver Business Journal reports.

Of note: On Wednesday, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission greenlit a partnership with Rivian, an electric vehicle company, that will put at least two EV chargers in all 42 state parks.