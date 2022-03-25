The quandary of Biolabs

The Spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Defence, Wa Qian has said that the US should explain the goals of its biological warfare projects to the world. According to Qian, China has noticed the reports that the Russian Forces had discovered multiple biological labs in Ukraine while the Russian Ministry of Defense has released relevant documents, accusing the US of operating biological labs in Ukraine, and carrying out research of biological weapons. The Chinese Spokesman further said that biological weapons are weapons of mass destruction (DWM) and biological militarization is a major issue concerning international peace and security. According to him, China believes that any information and clues of biological militarization activities should be of great concern to the international community.

The Russia-Ukraine war is gradually turning into a global conflict because of the utmost American interests in the issue and the recent revelation of US-funded bio labs in Ukraine. Recently, the Russian Ministry of Defense has claimed that their military units had recovered remnants of a US bio lab in Ukraine during a special operation. Russia claimed that the American government invests $200 million annually in 26 such Biolabs in Ukraine. According to the Russian government, Ukrainians and Americans had been working on pathogens that spread plague, anthrax, diphtheria, and brucellosis.

Presently, Russia and China have brought the issue of US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine as well as other countries across the world at the international forum and urged the UN to take necessary actions against America. While America started accusing Russia of preparing to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine. However, both parties are using this smokescreen to achieve their agendas instead of universal wellbeing.

Related