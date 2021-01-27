The rebellion against Silicon Valley

CALIFORNIA (Axios): Silicon Valley may be a “state of mind,” but it’s also very much a real enclave in Northern California. Now, a growing faction of the tech industry is boycotting it, writes Axios tech reporter Kia Kokalitcheva, who’s based in San Francisco.

Why it matters: The Bay Area is facing for the first time the prospect of losing its crown as the top destination for tech workers and startups — which could have an economic impact on the region and force it to reckon with its local issues.

What’s happening: Those who never wanted to live in San Francisco (or the greater Bay Area) are finally getting the permission not to.

While the pandemic’s arrival sent tech workers to toil from home just as the Bay Area’s housing crisis and mounting quality of life problems bubbled over, some are taking the opportunity to move to cities that better suit their lifestyles.

As many as an estimated 89,000 households have left San Francisco.

“New office-leasing activity in 2020 dropped a staggering 71% compared with the year before, according to the real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield, from 7.7m to 2.2m sq ft — the lowest since the early 1990s,” reports the Guardian.

“The majority of people I’ve spoken with … are doing it not because of COVID-19 directly but because of the resulting degradation of public safety,” says venture capitalist and former San Francisco mayor Mark Farrell.

The buzz: Recently a small-but-vocal group of investors, workers and entrepreneurs like Keith Rabois and Joe Lonsdale are loudly advertising their exits from the Bay Area and other high-priced cities like New York, and they’re encouraging others to follow suit.

Miami and Austin are being praised as the new tech hotspots. While it hasn’t caused a bump in startup funding in those cities, according to Pitchbook data, investors from influential firms like Founders Fund and Andreessen Horowitz have set up shop there.

The bottom line: Silicon Valley’s grip on the tech industry will likely loosen as a myriad of other cities’ local ecosystems continue to grow into their own and provide more options for those who want to work in technology.