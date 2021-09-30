“The risks are high.” US “plans” for military bases near Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Radio Sput-nik): The US is discussing the possibility of using military bases in Central Asia, including Russian ones, according to the media. On the air of Sputnik radio, the publication was assessed by Alexei Podberezkin, director of the Center for Military-Political Research at MGIMO.

American senators are discussing the possibility of using military bases, inclu-ding Russian ones, on the territory of states adjacent to Afghanistan, writes Politico.

According to sources of the publication, on the eve of a closed part of the hearings on this topic with the participation of the Pentagon leadership. “A trio of top military leaders have informed lawmakers about the discussions that are underway with the governments of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and other countries,” the publication says.

The publication emphasizes that they discussed the deployment of “over-the-horizon” means for counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan. Moreover, the senators allegedly did not rule out the possibility of using Russian bases in these countries.

On the air of Sputnik ra-dio, director of the MGI-MO Center for Military-Political Research, Doctor of Historical Sciences Alexei Podberezkin noted that the United States can work out such plans, since it is limited in its ability to control Afghanistan and, if necessary, strike at it.

“The Americans can strike at Afghanistan either from aircraft carriers, or from their bases in the Persian Gulf, or with strategic bombers from bases in the Indian Ocean. Although there have been strategic air strikes from bases in the United States. But there are minimal opportunities for ground forces.”, – said the expert.

According to him, the United States is not worried that their plans may jeopardize the security of other states.

“It is absolutely clear that the side that will become the base for the attack on the Taliban will also become the object of their attention, that is, retaliatory strikes. states will become targets of attack by the Taliban. And they will certainly become targets of attack, because permission to deploy American bases means their actual participation in the operation against the Taliban, “Aleksey Podberezkin said.

In his view, the United States can not agree on the use of military bases in the region to deal with the ” Taliban”.

“The Americans always have one rule: to put pressure on the ruling elite, including through bribery. I do not think that this time they will be able to bribe the ruling elites of these states, because the risks are very high, and membership in the CSTO prevents this. She spoke out quite definitely against this. Therefore, I do not think that the Americans will have such an opportunity. Although all sorts of words in this regard will be said,” the expert believes.