The rumors of rift

Mohammed Latif

In the prevailing complex international environment, no nation can make progress, attain due respect and recognition among the comity of nations if all elements of its national power do not work in unison to achieve the aims and objective set forth by that particular nation as all institutions are and should remain subservient to the policy.

May it be economy, defense, foreign affairs, internal security, science & technology and media, all are interlinked and interdependent on each other and work in harmony to facilitate the policy. If there is any rift among the institutions to dominate or bypass each other, it will only harm the state’s interest and provide a casus belli to its enemies to pursue their designs.

In the post 9/11 environment, the US successfully disintegrated the defense forces of Middle East and today one can see the deplorable situation in Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen while Pentagon continues to play its due role in the policy making of the US remaining within the policy framework.

Regrettably, the culture of inter and intra institutional harmony has been lacking in Pakistan greatly harming the national interests at one hand and providing opportunities to its enemies to achieve their nefarious designs including disintegration of Pakistan at the other hand. It is also an unfortunate fact that Pakistan has not been able to get honest political leadership sincere to the national cause after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The successive governments have been endeavoring to politicize the bureaucracy and police to further the personal interests of the political hierarchy paving the way for corruption at all tiers which has destroyed the very fabric of its economy as well as its institutional capacity. Pakistani bureaucracy which was once rated amongst the top bureaucracies all over the world is today facing the charges of corruption in connivance with the family based political leadership.

The present government led by Imran Khan has primarily won its mandate on the popular slogan of creating “Nia Pakistan” free of corruption, favoritism, nepotism and merit based decision making. Performance of Imran led government in first hundred days, free fall of rupee versus dollar, price hike and resultant unrest among the masses notwithstanding, one can see and feel that it’s going along very well with the so called “Establishment” and has its full backing on dealing with corruption cases as well as on internal & external policy decisions. Of course funtioning of all elements of national power in uni-direction and process of accountability is against the interest of corrupt political leadership who are facing the charges of money laundering to the tune billions of US dollars and misuse of authority during their tenure of governments. The perceived jelling of all institution is also against the interest of regional and international enemies of Pakistan.

In the prevailing inter institutional harmonious environment certain local and international media groups have started propagating the theme of emerging rift between the Imran led government and the establishment. As the time for decision on corruption cases of Mr Zardari and Nawaz Sharif is nearing, the propaganda of differences between various elements of national power is gaining momentum. For the likes of Zardari’s and Sharif’s who mainly thrive on corruption and utter misuse of authority would never like the process of accountability to continue and an emerging Pakistan which will have no space for any corrupt leadership to remain in the future power corridors.

The people of Pakistan want a just and transparent accountability process of all and sundry; no matter from which political party, civil and military bureaucracy or any other department.

This is for the first time that a common man and even a student of political science can feel Pakistan being on the right track where all institutions are working together to achieve the very mission of a prosperous Pakistan. The disinformation regarding a possible wedge between the government and the establishment can prove detrimental to stability of the state and thus needs to be curbed at all forums especially at local print and electronic media. As at this point in time, on the request of the United States when Pakistan is playing a vital role in peace negotiations among all parties especially between Taliban and the US to resolve the Afghan quagmire which is only possible if the government and establishment are on the same page. Similarly, Pakistan is all set to play a pivotal role in bringing peace to the war torn Yemen. CPEC is also progressing well with the full support of Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies.

The enemies of Pakistan would never want unity among its institutions and would rather employ all means at their disposal to propagate and even create rift between the elected government and the establishment to destabilize an emerging and a flourishing Pakistan. All those behind the bars on the charges of mega corruption cases and those likely to be put to the accountability process along with their collaborators would also try to instigate establishment and judiciary to create an environment of instability with a view to destabilizing Imran Khan’s led government. It would be prudent on the part of all elements of national power to jell together at this critical juncture of national history to hand over a moderate, stable and prosperous Pakistan free of all types of corruption to its coming generations, aameen.

The writer is a defense and security analyst based in Islamabad.