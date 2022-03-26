The scopes of UK-China ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping has a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The two leaders underscored the importance of their bilateral relations and pointed out that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level between China and the UK. According to Xi, China and the UK have different conditions and different development paths, therefore two sides should focus on the long-term strategy, adhere to mutual respect, strengthen dialogue and exchanges, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation with an open and inclusive mentality. According to Prime Minister Johnson, UK-China relations are very important, and their trade has grown rapidly during the past years. Johnson said that the UK side is willing to conduct candid dialogues with the Chinese side, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, expand economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, and deepen communication and coordination on global issues such as climate change and biodiversity as well as regional hotspot issues.

Both the UK and China are permanent members of the UN Security Council, developed nations, and global leaders in diverse fields. Their bilateral trade relations had witnessed rapid growth during the past decade, while pro-China UK was the First Nation who not only joined the Chinese Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) but was a great admirer of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). However, the COVID-19 controversy and the Chinese resistive approach in the provision of essential medical equipment to other nations during the pandemic, and the continuous anti-China campaign of the US had led to the deterioration of UK relations with China. According to experts, despite domestic issues, American pressure remained instrumental in changing the UK’s policy toward China. Presently, the UK is a strong critic of China’s policies regarding human rights, democracy, and social liberties. Despite the fact that the UK is a close ally of the United States and an active member of the anti-China bloc, Xi offered Johnson the prospects of a UK-China partnership. Apparently, Johnson and his colleagues are considering ways to hunt down China, so how would he be able to forge a partnership with China?