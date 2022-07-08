The solarization of Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed determination to utilize in every possible way the available resources for generating solar energy to save the precious foreign exchange reserves being spent on the import of oil and gas for the generation of expensive thermal power. Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of representatives of Chinese Power giant, the China Three Gorges International (CTGI), Kohala Hydro Power Project, and Karot Hydro Power Project along with diplomats from the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad. The Prime Minister thanked the CTGI for the timely completion of the Karot Hydro Power Project and the provision of free electricity to Pakistan before the start of the commercial operation of the project. Premier showed keen interest in working with China for generating electricity through alternative sources including hydel, solar, and wind. Prime Minister Sharif asked the Chinese firm to present a comprehensive technical, financial, and economic plan for the generation of at least 7000-8000 megawatts. The Prime Minister directed the relevant officials to help facilitate the work of the company on the Kohala Hydro Power Project.

An energy crisis has gripped the entire country as the summer stepped in the region and Pakistanis were hit by ever-increasing electricity load shedding, while the authorities lamented the previous rulers for their inability to arrange imported fuel for power generation. However, the government blames had been shifting from the non-availability of fuel to technical issues, less production capacity, global energy crisis, and price hikes around the globe. According to government statistics, the current energy demand has touched 30,000 megawatts and the national electricity production is about 23,900 megawatts, hence, the shortfall of about 7000 megawatts has resulted in prolonged power outages, and disturbed the routine life of the public besides hampering the operation of the industry, construction sector and business activities across the country.

Although the government had introduced several measures to curb the use of energy including a 40% cut in the fuel allowance of government officials, five days working week, a ban on the use of air conditioning, early closure of businesses, and management of load shedding, yet these strategies could not prove to be effective because the import-dependent country remained unable to coup up the issue of soaring energy prices, the balance of payment crisis, the rapid devaluation of the rupee. Presently, the purchase of power fuel has become a greater issue for the government, which is already struggling to address the financial crisis over the past months. The Prime Minister has expressed his desire for the Solarization of Pakistan, which is a dire need of the hour and will provide priceless electricity with a one-time cost-effective investment. Presently, the government had decided to shift over 1.2 million agricultural tube wells to solar energy in the first phase and later government buildings will be shifted to solar power in the coming months

In fact, Pakistan has an abundance of natural resources and diverse geography which can be used for the generation of cheap electricity through the construction of hydel, wind, and solar power projects at suitable locations across the country. Presently, the public issues had become a political tool for the government and opposition, and the previous government had accused the PML-N of contracting expensive projects and capacity payments. Hence, the government should bring transparency and promote public access to information so the masses can differentiate the facts and propaganda.