The Stagnant Engineers

Unemployment is one of the leading issues in this country; the number of jobless graduates is increasing day by day. According to the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), there were over 26,000 unemployed engineers in the country in 2017. While in 2020, this number has reached almost 35 thousand. The problem is not their degree’s completion or numbers of per year, but the issue arises there when it stands in the row of a jobless class of the population.

A fund spending is a big dilemma in the country, while particularly in the last two decades’ unwise use of funds aggravated problems. Engineering sectors in case of employment is badly suffering because of those unwise decisions. With an engineers’ community, a reliable opportunity can be from contractors where it can minimize the gravity of unemployment in its real meaning. But unfortunately, a fact of this sector is that it owed to illegal bargaining of PEC membership card of engineers on the lump sum basis. Rather empowering engineers, it promoted another front of mafia for engineers. The engineers produced in the country, less than 20%, of them get jobs within the country, while almost 27-30% pursues their carrier in the Middle East and other countries.

Now the question arises is what Pakistan Engineering Council is doing in this situation? Pakistan Engineering Council usually comes with initiatives such as Career Professional Development (CPD), training courses to engage fresh graduates, for the purpose to provide the training along with the provision of skills. According to a statistic from Pakistan Engineering Council, in the whole country, there are 260,000 registered engineers, out of which 239,000 are males and 17,423 females. The engineering programs are supervised under PEC in 126 universities in Pakistan, where most of them are accredited under the Outcome-Based Education (OBE) system. Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) is a provisional signatory to the Washington Accord. To be able to get the regular membership status, PEC must implement OBE as compared to the current conventional teaching approach in the engineering degree awarding institutes in Pakistan.

Pakistan has witnessed several ups and downs in the history of engineering. The boom of engineering started from 2000 onwards wherein 2010 over 11 thousand students appeared in the Engineering Entrance Test (ETEA) exam to get admission in an engineering discipline. In 2015 this number reached to 14 thousand, while the peak was recorded in 2017, when almost 17 thousand students appeared in the entrance exam. On another hand, the number of graduates reached to 15 thousand yearly, but on a government’s level, there is no clear or reliable policy to tackle this serious issue. Currently, the registered students for Engineering Entrance Test have been reduced from 14 thousand in 2015 to almost 7 thousand in 2020 (reduction by 50%).

Mainly few things contribute to the stagnant status of engineering in the form of unemployment in which one reason is the high number of graduates, fewer opportunities in the public sector, agent Mafia in the private sector, non-availability of adequate internships in required number, slow processing of selection and testing by testing agencies and government agencies like FPSC, and weak system of service structure for engineers.

People call doctors and engineers as the cream of society, but comparatively, engineers are in quagmires and can be no more defended as the deserving status are not being given to them. To restore the legacy and dignity of the community, let’s start with intervention in agent Mafia of PEC membership cards. Internally, the PEC should reform accordingly and monthly transactions and monitoring of field should be assured. A weekly, monthly and annual formula must be there to resolve this problem of sale of cards on the lump sum. The federal government and provincial governments in coordination with the Pakistan Engineering Council should work on balancing the numbers of graduates and opportunities that are available. A broad and concrete approach must be there to tackle the current crisis of unemployment. The government in collaboration with PEC must think on all areas of life for the welfare of this community. Political transfers and postings should be discouraged and this field should have a ground of impartial work. After graduation, there should be adequate numbers of opportunities for engineers both in terms of economics means and skills. A roadmap should be given for their capacity building and with knowledge skills enhancement can also change the story of unemployment in this country. It will empower the private sector and will engineers too. Empowerment of engineers is the empowerment of the nation as it mobilizes all other related human resources from laborers to sub engineers. Having economical and skillful ground this community can elevate all other fields and pillars of society.

The government on a higher-level should avoid unwise use of funds and should mainly focus on such neglected classes of society. If it is cream of society then let them celebrate it as the cream of society nor as a burden over the society.

Dr. Engr Asim Farooq

The writer holds a PhD degree in Transportation Planning Engineering from University of Beijing, and work as an assistant professor at CECOS University, Peshawar.