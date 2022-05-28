Elena Karaeva

At the Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris, stickers were found on several dozen graves and even family crypts – on a light background, framed by a yellow and blue welt, the words flaunted : “If I were alive / were alive, I would support / support Zelensky.” Among the dead (and for a long time) who made up the “team of fans” of the Ukrainian president, incl-uded, for example, Edith Piaf, Napoleon’s Marshal Michel Ney, Frederic Chopin, Jean-Baptiste Molière, Eloise (the one whom Abelard loved) and even Jim Morrison ( Doors frontman).

Responsibility for holding a political rally at the necropolis among the dead was taken, as they said in their own statement, “a group of Ukrainians of different genders and different religious beliefs, who are united by political activism.”

In the postmodern world, preoccupied with the destruction of all or almost all cultural and historical taboos, practically the only territory that still resists the invasion of progressives (or neo-barbarians, it all depends on the point of view and the presence or absence of appropriate optics) is a cemetery. And in general, the attitude towards the dead. And the deeper the cultural roots, the more spreading the crown that these roots feed, the more difficult it is to destroy the existing prohibitions. Among them, of course, is the desecration of graves.

In the current French Criminal Code, according to Article 225-17, such an action (no matter how, by whom and for what purpose committed, it is stated directly) is punishable by one year’s imprisonment and a fine of 15,000 euros.

Apart from indignation (and not to say that particularly strong) on Twitter, the behavior of those who write down the dead as supporters of Ukraine did not cause any official reaction. And the state, which is so demonstratively harsh when it comes to, for example, well-to-do white heterosexual men or equally well-to-do white heterosexual women, if and when representatives of these social groups say something politically incorrect, in this particular case, it chose to remain silent for the time being. Why such a position was chosen, one can argue for a long time and stubbornly, but the essence is the same: in the table of ranks of the current moralists, Ukraine is always right. It is above any laws. Both written and implied. Russia, like those states that preceded it (both the empire and the republican Soviet Union), of course, is always to blame for everything.

And then the desecration of the ashes and the maximum desire for “de-Russification” from the current become a stormy stream. The topic of the desecration of the ashes, as well as the desire to close up with these new defilers in order to finally feel above the law (such is the smerdyakovism of the new millennium), in fact, with might and main is no longer just sounds. She climbs into all holes and sings in all ears. And not only on the alleys of the famous Parisian necropolis, but also, for example, in the biographies of various famous personalities.

From politics, culture, literature – it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter now anymore. The main thing is to get rid of the very mention of Russia, albeit in the smallest print.

And therefore, as soon as the name of the new French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born became known, so immediately, within two days, her father – a man of heroic biography, one of those who had been in the Resistance for the entire period of occupation and went through a concentration camp – from a “Jew, who has Russian roots”, became “a Jew with Polish roots”.

Although all the rather numerous publications that concerned the parents of the current head of the French government indicated the Russian Empire as the birthplace of her father, these facts today, during the period of mass revision imposed by political Ukrainians and even concerning their own family tree, are crossed out.

The Wikipedia page for Elizabeth Bourne has been updated over 530 times in 48 hours. The corrections concerned exclusively the place of birth of her father, since the network activists needed, firstly, to “de-Russify” the prime minister, and secondly, not to write a completely frank mess, what is today called “hate” on the Web (from the verb “ drive”).

In a situation where European political life is rapidly being cut in such a way as to please official Kiev and, God forbid, not provoke anger there, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country, the state temporarily presiding over the European Union, cannot have such compromising (from the point of view of progressives) roots. That is, it is possible to be a Jew, but to be born on the territory of the “gendarme of Europe” – yes, for nothing and never.

Creative people have also felt this renovation itch. Charlotte Gainsbourg, this princess of Parisian bohemia – on both her mother’s side, Jane Birkin, and on her father’s side, the famous chansonnier and composer Serge Gains-bourg, said in an interview: “My Russian Jewish roots are actually Ukrainian.”

The editors of the publication were so delighted (of course, such support for the new vector of Ukrainization of culture) that they put this bright statement in the headline without hesitation.

Charlotte, no doubt, knows perfectly well that neither her grandmother nor her grandfather have anything to do with Ukr-aine. Generally. Grandfa-ther was born in what was then Constantinople, and studied in St. Petersburg and Moscow.

Grandmother was born in Feodosia and also studied in Moscow, where, in fact, she met her husband.

In all the biographies of Serge Gainsbourg, his parents are everywhere called “Jews born in Russia” (and the playful hands of Ukrainian network activists have not yet reached the Wikipedia page), and here comes the beloved daughter, heiress and father’s glory, and holder (along with other descendants ) of her father’s copyright, and claims that her ancestors are Ukrainians. The difference between Charlotte and those who stick papers on the graves of Pere Lachaise is that they desecrate someone else’s ashes.

The actress, on the other hand, desecrates the ashes of her loved one, or rather, the person closest to her mother, to whom, by the way, she owes to a colossal extent both her profession and even what can loudly be called fame.

Where would she be if she had exactly the same abilities, but did not bear the name Gainsbourg? The surname, as we learned today, is Ukrainian.

Regarding Russia, her father once said that although he did not know the words, since he did not speak Russian, he became interested in the melody of Matvey Blanter. Serge’s mother, the same one who became “Ukrainian” at the suggestion of her granddaughter, wrote him phonetically the text of the famous waltz “In the forest near the front.” In the version of Gainsbourg, the composition received a new name “Officer’s Waltz”, and, despite the obvious accent, he sang the song in Russian. Brilliant. And gently. Probably, this penetration, tragedy, awareness of fate, the drama of self-sacrifice at the moment when they try to tear off our country, regardless of anything, its root system, declaring war on our values and our principles, is our heritage, from which we are definitely we will never give up.

As for the Ukrainization that is so fashionable today, for the sake of which, in the literal sense, you can not regret including your own father, it will be washed away. And very soon. How the rain will wash away the cheap stickers on the graves of the greats. And the miserable defilers of the ashes, recruiting even the dead into their supporters, will go to the trash heap. Or to court.