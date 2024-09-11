‘The Temple of Earth and Me’ book fair in Beijing sets record with 400,000 book titles

Chen Xi

BEIJING : As one of the events of the 2024 Beijing Culture Forum, “The Temple of Earth and Me” book fair kicked off on Friday and will run through September 23 at Beijing’s Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth Park.

Many eager book enthusiasts flocked to the venue in the morning to embark on a cultural “city walk” that promises to be both enlightening and entertaining. The book coupons issued by the book fair were quickly snapped up.

In a nod to the rising trend of night tourism during the Mid-Autumn Festival, the organizers told the Global Times that the book fair will extend its hours until 8 pm. Meanwhile, some cultural activities, including a poetry event related to the Mid-Autumn Festival, will be held in the central area of the book fair.

According to a press release from the local publicity department, this year’s book fair boasts an exhibition and sales area of approximately 18,000 square meters and will feature 10 exhibition areas and host over 160 cultural activities.

The exhibition area has expanded by 3,000 square meters compared to 2023 and now encompasses 10 exhibition areas, three activity zones, and several supporting service points. The fair has gathered over 330 publishers, physical bookstores, and specialty exhibitors from across the nation, offering a vast selection of 400,000 book titles, reaching a new peak in scale.

The book fair boasts 10 sections with different themes, such as a brick-and-mortar bookstore district, a children’s books and parent-child reading area, a foreign language book section, and a cultural and creative products area.

The thematic special exhibition area will focus on hot topics such as the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, recommending key books and reading lists.

One of the highlights is the “Old Books, New Knowledge” section which has arranged a special exhibition called Five Prominent Features of Chinese Civilization – Classical Works, featuring over 60 ancient and rare documents across 42 categories.

Liu Yichen, the person in charge of this section, told the Global Times that the ancient books with wisdom are vital carriers of the Chinese civilization.

Media has reported that the physical bookstore section has attracted the participation of 135 brick-and-mortar bookstores, which is 1.5 times more than 2023.

The Palace Museum Bookstore is one of the main attractions. Xu Mei, the person in charge of the bookstore, told the Global Times that they have been the top-selling participant at the book fair for several consecutive years.

“We sold for over 400,000 yuan ($56,173) last year,” she said, noting that the Forbidden City Calendar was the most popular product that often ends up in short supply.

Not far from this cultural icon, the Chengdu Panda Bookstore was also swarmed with visitors, captivating the hearts of many young tourists with its array of panda-themed cultural and creative products.

In addition to well-known IPs like pandas, the children’s picture book district also features popular characters such as Harry Potter, Japan’s Detective Conan, and Black Cat Detective from Chinese animation whose books and cultural products are also highly sought after.

With a long history, the Temple of Earth, which used to serve as the site for worshiping the Earth God during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), is the second largest imperial altar in the city of Beijing.

