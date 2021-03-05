The tide is turning for insurers

NEW YORK (Axios): The cost of the pandemic is catching up to health insurers, Axios’ Caitlin Owens and I report.

What’s going on: There’s an uptick in people seeking the medical care they put off at the onset of COVID-19 — on top of higher costs for virus testing and treatment costs.

Flashback: Insurers rode out the start of COVID-19 on a high — joining a stable of industries that bucked economic collapse.

Patients put off non-COVID-related care for fear of contracting the virus or simply because states banned certain procedures.

The result: A period of record-breaking profits for some health insurers as they paid out fewer claims.

Now the tide is starting to turn: People are trickling back into doctor’s offices and costs related to testing and treating COVID-19 are biting insurers.

One example: UnitedHealth said some non-COVID-related care started to return to more normal levels — though it decreased as cases jumped.

Plus: The company said COVID-related care was about 11% of all care in the final quarter of the year. That was 6% in the previous quarter.

Yes, but: The health insurance industry still raked in plenty of money last year. Some of that will go back to consumers, but some will line insurers’ pockets.

What it means: You (or your employer) paid a health insurance premium in 2020 that was set well before the pandemic hit.

Millions of individuals and companies likely overpaid for their health insurance last year — even after accounting for “premium holidays” issued by insurers — and will be receiving money back in the form of a rebate.

The question is how much.