The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump’s lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Senators:

Sen. Susan Collins (Maine): “I would offer my congratulations to President-elect Biden on his apparent victory. … I urge people to be patient. The process has not failed our country in more than 200 years, and it is not going to fail our country this year.”

Partial acknowledgments:

Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio) called for the General Services Administration to release funds for the Biden transition: “Based on all the information currently available, neither the final lawful vote counts nor the recounts have led to a different outcome in any state. In other words, the initial determination showing Joe Biden with enough electoral votes to win has not changed.”

Governors:

Gov. Charlie Baker (Mass.): “I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on their victory. This has been a long and divisive campaign, but now it is critical for us all to focus on the very real and immediate challenges facing this nation.”

(N.H.): “Joe Biden is the president-elect.” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey: “I’ve said several times Arizona is a good-government states. I trust our election system. There’s integrity in our election system. Joe Biden did win Arizona. I think it’s a 10,300-vote margin or approximately three-tenths of a percent…” he said during an interview with KTAR radio in Phoenix.

Representatives:

Of note: Non-elected Republicans that have acknowledged Biden as the next president include former President George W. Bush, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and the late Arizona Sen. John McCain’s wife, Cindy McCain.