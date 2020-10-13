The U.S announces a reward of 1 million for providing information, leading to Villarreal-Hernandez arrest

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: The Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo said in an official statement that, U.S. Department of State announces a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez.

The Secretary of State said that, Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez has been a exalted member of the Beltran-Leyva Organization (BLO) Drug Cartel with specific responsibility for maintaining power over of the San Pedro Garza Garcia/Monterrey Plazas.

The statement divulged that Villarreal-Hernandez oversees an organization accountable for the import of cocaine and marijuana into the United States. This organization also commits violent acts within Mexico and the United States to maintain his organization’s power and status in these states.

In the United States, Villarreal-Hernandez is currently charged for his role in directing a cartel-related murder-for-hire of a Mexican defense attorney in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas, in 2013, said the Secretary of State Pompeo.

He announced on behalf of U.S government that the reward is offered under the Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP).

Till now around 75 transnational criminals and major narcotics traffickers have been brought to justice under the TOCRP and the Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP) since the NRP’s inception in 1986.

The Department has paid more than $130 million in rewards for information leading to apprehensions, said in the statement.

Secretary of State further added that the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) manage the TOCRP in close coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (ICE/HSI), and other U.S. government agencies.

He concluded by saying that US State Department is committed to supporting law enforcement efforts, combating drug trafficking and transnational organized crime.