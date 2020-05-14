The UAE’s Sheikh Zayed grand mosque centre launches remote cultural tours

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: In line with precautionary measures taken in the UAE to protect its society following the spread of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) has launched virtual cultural tours, allowing visitors to explore the mosque digitally.

The leading global cultural destination annually receives over six million worshippers and visitors of various cultures from all across the globe. For them not to miss out on the touristic attraction, the centre’s live tours, broadcasted from the mosque, will be available on Instagram for everyone to watch from all over the world.

The live tours will take place on Tuesday in Arabic, and on Saturday in English, at 11:00 a.m., UAE time.

Meanwhile, remote tours are available for government and private institutions, who just need to register to enjoy an exclusive tour around the world’s largest mosque guided by a member of the SZGMC team.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, many regional establishments and cultural attractions have been forced to close their doors and move online instead, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Dubai’s Al-Serkal Avenue and the Egyptian Tourism Ministry, which allows art lovers to virtually tour some of the country’s famed museums and archaeological sites, such as the Menna Tomb, via the ministry’s website and social media platforms.

Courtesy: (Arabnews)