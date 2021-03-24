The uncertain outcome of Israel’s election

Barak Ravid

TEL AVIV: With 90% of the vote in, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc is just short of a 61-seat majority in the Israeli Knesset.

Breaking it down: A broad anti-Netanyahu bloc is on course for a slender majority, but will find it nearly impossible to form a coalition. The results suggest that most Israeli voters want to see Netanyahu removed from office, but can’t agree on an alternative.

Why it matters: If the results hold, this will be the fourth time in two years that Netanyahu has failed to win enough support to form a stable right-wing government. That likely means Israel’s prolonged political crisis and Netanyahu’s corruption trial will both continue.

Netanyahu’s Likud is easily the largest party with 30 seats, but that’s down from 36 last March and would be the party’s lowest return since 2015.

If the center-left bloc maintains its 61-seat majority after all the votes are counted, it could appoint a new speaker and take control of the Knesset.

It could also pass a law, targeted at Netanyahu, to ban any member who is under criminal indictment from serving as prime minister.

The different scenarios, if the current numbers hold: