The United States Announces an Additional $5 Million for Education Cannot Wait

F.P Report

WASHINGTON D.C.: The departmental spokesperson of U.S. State Department gave a statement on U.S. educational assistance to the children of conflict areas, conflict situation and displaced from their homes.

He announced $5 million support “Education Cannot Wait” during its High-Level Advocacy Discussion, “The Future of Education is Here for Those Left Furthest Behind,” a virtual meeting of global leaders, education experts, and young people on the margins of the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

The spokesperson highlighted the importance of education for United States agenda.

He said that, Education Cannot Wait is a global fund since its inception to address the urgent education needs of millions of children in conflict and crisis situations.

This latest announcement brings total U.S. support for this fund to $40.3 million since 2017.

More than half of the world’s refugee populations are children below the age of 18, and many will spend their entire childhoods in countries of asylum he said.

The spokesperson also highlighted the importance of assistance for children who are displaced as they are more prone to a victim of abuse, violence, exploitation and separation from their guardians.

The United States, through the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, is providing this assistance to preserve safe spaces, allow access to information and other services he said.

The foundation for lifelong learning and hope for the future – needs highlighted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic he informed the members of the virtual meeting.

The spokesperson further explained the Education Cannot Wait global fund raising. He said that Education Cannot Wait is a part of U.S. humanitarian assistance and diplomacy that catalyzes international responses and also advocated for the world’s most vulnerable people.

He concluded his statement by stressing on the importance of investing in the lives of crisis-affected children, their families, and their communities promote a more secure world for us all.

The United States is proud to help lead the way in ensuring access to education in crisis responses and encourages even broader support for this initiative from other donors the U.S. State Department spokesperson said.