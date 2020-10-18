The United States condemns the attack on the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s office

FP Report

According to the press statement released by Morgan Agus, spokesperson for the Department of State, “The United States strongly condemns the attack on the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s branch office in Baghdad by Iran-backed elements of the Popular Mobilization Forces. The ability to speak freely and critically is a vital component of any democracy, and political parties should be able to engage in robust debate without threat from militias and thugs.

The destabilizing activities of Iran-backed militias operating outside of the Government of Iraq control are inflaming ethnic and sectarian tensions and undermining democracy. We strongly urge all parties to behave responsibly during this critical period in which Iraq is already dealing with a pandemic, an economic crisis, and the continued threat of ISIS.