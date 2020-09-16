The United States Sanctions Russian Nationals for Phishing Campaign

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: U.S. has sanctioned Russian nationals named as Danil Potekhin and Dmitrii Karavadi on 16th September 2020, with the coordinated action of U.S. Department of Justice said the official spokesperson of U.S. State Department.

According to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of the Treasury, these two individuals were involved in phishing campaign since 2017-18

He added that they targeted customers of two U.S.-based, and one foreign-based, virtual asset service providers, commonly known as crypto-currency exchanges.

Spokesperson revealed that American citizens and businesses were among the victims of this malicious cyber-enabled activity, which resulted in combined losses of at least $16.8 million.

The two individuals sanctioned today, Danil Potekhin and Dmitrii Karasavidi, are being designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13694, as amended by E.O. 13757 said the spokesperson of U.S. State Department.

The Executive Order targets malicious cyber-enabled activities, including those related to the significant misappropriation of funds or personal identifiers for private financial gain. Potekhin and Karasavidi are also the subjects of an indictment unsealed today by the Department of Justice.

He added that the United States will continue to promote accountability among malign actors seeking to undermine our economic security.

Today’s coordinated action demonstrates our commitment to deterring cybercrimes, which would otherwise impose great costs on Americans; the spokesperson ended his statement by U.S. State Department.