The United States strategy against China is a loss for all, including Pakistan

By Omer Qureshi

The relationship between the US and China is, unfortunately, witnessing an unprecedented deterioration, especially when it comes to the exchange of information and technology. The new American position under Trump’s administration is a turning point in Washington’s policy towards Beijing, with Trump’s administration continuously and publicly attacking China—and Chinese companies—with accusations from the National Security Council, US Department of State, and the US Department of Justice. Trump’s blunt Twitter statements and sometimes contradictory policies have not helped to make matters better. The impact of those actions can be felt around the world, including Pakistan.

The US President’s direct approach may be useful at times. Yet it’s often not the case regarding the nation’s biggest competitor and also trade partner, China. Since the time of US President Richard Nixon, it has been understood that the US-China relationship requires a unique strategy that takes into consideration the various dimensions of Beijing’s economic and political systems.

Today, this intersection of trade and politics is perhaps most visible in the realm of technology. The relentless pursuit of technology R&D by Chinese companies has left the US feeling that its global power is being threatened. This has led President Trump to use an arm-twisting approach that includes attacking the country’s leading ICT company, Huawei, and preventing American companies from dealing with it.

The US administration has also pressured its allies to follow its footsteps without presenting any evidence for its “national security” accusations. In fact, the administration’s latest Clean Network program—aimed at guarding US privacy and sensitive information—has been criticized by global industry bodies like the Internet Society, which notes how policies under this program can “fracture [the Internet] into pieces” and is part of a “larger disturbing trend” that challenges the very core of the Internet’s architecture.

In particular, 5G technology has become the key point of contention between the US and China. It represents significant opportunities for the future and holds unprecedented benefits that support digital transformation—opening new doors for the development of different industries. The benefits of ICT infrastructure and the next generation of telecom networks (5G) have already been well noted in Pakistan and many other countries around the world.

The US knows that they are not in the 5G race along with Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson. It is clear that the Trump administration will not allow a Chinese company like Huawei—even if completely private and independent of government influence—to continue its successful journey and spread its networks in different parts of the world. The company has already come a long way in Pakistan, the Middle East, Asia, and even in Europe. Therefore, the US administration is sparing no effort to convince its allies to ban Huawei and pressure them to do so, as seen most recently in the United Kingdom.

The United States and other countries’ concerns on network security are absolutely legitimate. Authorities in Pakistan also recognize cybersecurity as a critical issue for the coming decades. However, it is not constructive to politicize such matters and break the integrity of fair competition in the context of “national security” without any evidence of support.

The reality is that using technology for spying purposes is not new. Most countries, including the United States, have taken part in it. And there is proof. A recent report by The Washington Post profiles how the CIA used a company called Crypto AG to covertly access telecom networks worldwide, spying on other countries for decades. The Swiss firm sold equipment to countries well into the 21st century with customers never knowing that Crypto AG was secretly owned by the CIA in a highly-classified partnership with West German intelligence. Greg Miller, National Security Reporter for The Washington Post, has noted that Crypto AG’s reach and duration help to explain how the US developed its appetite for global surveillance, which was exposed in 2013 by Edward Snowden.

Despite the latest US rhetoric, it seems the real issue is less about cybersecurity and more about cultural and economic influence. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo went so far as to say that Europe “needs to get” Huawei “out of their system” as part of ensuring “that the next century remains a Western one.” Recently, US Attorney General William Barr was quoted as saying that some private American businesses are actually the “problem” for not doing enough to maintain American strength. In an interview given to Fox Business, Barr went on to admit that: “We’ve been the technological leader of the world. In the last decade or so, China has been putting on a great push to supplant us”. He would go on to say how the Western world “has to pick” a Huawei competitor to invest in so as to claw back a technological dominance.

The US administration’s boldness can also be seen in the case of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s CFO, who remains detained in Canada. Meng’s lawyers are accusing the US of misleading Canada during court proceedings in this “poisoned” case. During a statement to Reuters, Trump even said: “If I think it’s good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made – which is a very important thing – what’s good for national security – I would certainly intervene if I thought it was necessary”.

The bottom line is that the West has held a leading position in technology for the last century, but nations like the US need to accept the idea of China and other Asian markets competing with them. Unfounded accusations against private companies like Huawei—and more recently WeChat and TikTok—will only harm fair trade efforts. Moreover, the US restrictions imposed on Chinese companies might limit Pakistani companies’ access to quality, cost-competitive technologies. That could in turn slow down Pakistan’s aim to pursue digital transformation and spur socio-economic development through modern technology.