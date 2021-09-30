The US has not confirmed that the person who shot the KGB officer in Minsk was an American

WASHINGTON (TASS): The US authorities have not yet been able to confirm the information that appeared earlier in the media that the man who fatally wounded a KGB officer in Minsk on September 28 and was liquidated as a result of return fire from law enforcement officers was a citizen of the United States. This was announced on Thursday by Julie Fisher, who was appointed US Ambassador to Minsk.

“We have noticed reports of a disturbing shooting incident in Minsk on September 28,” she wrote, and noted that the US condemns the violence and “regrets the death” of the person. “We offer our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased,” Fischer added.

“We also saw that Belarusian and Russian sources claimed that the victim was a US citizen. At the moment, we cannot confirm such allegations,” the State Department official continued.

Earlier, the KGB of Belarus reported that on September 28, during special events to work out addresses where persons involved in terrorist activities could be, in one of the apartments of a residential building, a particularly dangerous criminal opened fire from a gun to kill law enforcement officers, as a result which an employee of the KGB was mortally wounded. The shooter was killed by return fire. The Investigative Committee of Belarus has opened a criminal case under the article on the murder of a person in connection with the performance of his official activities.

Fischer was appointed head of the American embassy in Belarus at the end of December last year, but she has not arrived in Minsk until now. Earlier, while in Lithuania, Fischer made a number of statements about support for civil society in Belarus, in response to which Minsk said that Fischer could not have anything to do with Belarus, since he had not been accredited in the republic.