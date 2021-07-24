The US Navy massively write off warships

Andrey Kots

The Pentagon is going to seriously thin out the Navy – the US Navy command has published a list of ships that will be withdrawn from the fleet in 2022. These are more than two dozen pennants. At the same time, Washington is not abandoning the idea of ??the Big Fleet. About the plans of the Americans – in the material RIA Novosti.

Problem ships

The list was personally approved by the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Michael Gildy. The document has yet to be agreed with the congressmen, but it is already possible to understand in which direction the US Navy will develop and what problems they are facing.

We are talking about 22 ships of various purposes and displacement, there are both relatively young and well-timed veterans.

So, the list includes three littoral combat ships (Littoral Combat Ship, LCS) of the Freedom type – Fort Worth, Detroit and Little Rock. They were handed over to the fleet in 2012, 2016 and 2017, respectively. All at different times, right in the sea, had the same type of breakdown of the power plant, after which they could not continue to move on their own. The latest incident occurred with LCS Detroit in October 2020 off the coast of South America. The engines suddenly died out – the ship was pulled back to base by a tug.

In total, the US Navy has ten Freedom-class LCSs, and seven more classmates are under construction. The Pentagon rightly fears that the same malfunctions on three ships at once is not a coincidence, but a significant design defect of the entire series. In January 2021, deliveries of new LCS were suspended pending clarification of the exact cause of the malfunction. And three problem ships will be sent to the reserve out of harm’s way.

The same fate awaits the Independence-type LCS Coronado. In August 2016, he returned from the central Pacific Ocean to Hawaii due to a propulsion failure. Since then, he practically did not go to sea. According to experts, the withdrawal of four LCS from the fleet could put an end to the entire program of pennants of this class. Tinkering with “childhood diseases” is too expensive, even for the United States.

In addition, the lion’s share of the Navy’s budget is directed to the development and construction of promising FFG (X) missile frigates, which largely duplicate the functions of the LCS.

Useless upgrade

They will be even tougher with the Ticonderoga-class missile cruisers. According to the CNO plan, seven ships of this class out of 22 available – San Jacinto, Lake Champlain, Monterey, Hue City, Anzio, Vella Gulf and Port Royal – will be sent to the reserve. They are close to their 35-year service life limit, and the admirals are very concerned about their technical condition.

Vice Admiral Jim Kilby, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, said keeping seven ships afloat costs the budget more than $ 1.3 billion annually. And the modernization of Hue City and Anzio alone will require another half billion.

The remaining 15 ships will soon be transferred to the reserve. In Washington, they discussed the possibility of extending the service life of the cruisers to 52 years. On some pennants they were going to patch up cracks in the hull, on others – to update the on-board electronics and fix the power plant. However, Brian Clarke, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments of the US Navy, is convinced that this is not enough for a modern war at sea.

“The cruisers were built without much backlog of modernization of weapons systems, – the expert notes. – The fifty-year-old Ticonderoga with weapons of half a century ago will not be able to perform combat missions as efficiently as younger ships. It is necessary to invest a lot of money in modernizing combat systems. – to become a “floating arsenal” receiving target designation for missiles from other, modern platforms. “

The Americans have already found a replacement for cruisers. So, by 2023, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer of the new Flight III series, Jack Lucas, will enter service. Ships of this type in terms of combat capabilities are quite consistent with the cruisers of the 1980-1990s. Yes, they are inferior in terms of the power of a rocket salvo, but their maintenance is much cheaper.

In addition, there will be enough space to accommodate the command posts of the Air Force and Air Defense, which are now on the cruisers.

Underwater veterans

Also, five Cyclone-class patrol boats – Tempest, Typhoon, Squall, Firebolt and Whirlwind – will be withdrawn from the fleet. They have been serving since the 1990s and are already outdated. The fate of the boats sent to the reserve will be decided later – either for scrap or sold abroad. Thus, only five Cyclones will remain in the US Navy. However, they are not much younger and will also retire in the near future. The Pentagon said that their functions will be transferred to promising unmanned boats.

The largest pennant to be withdrawn from the fleet in 2022 is the 16,000-tonne landing dock Whidbey Island, the lead representative of the project of the same name. Commissioned 36 years ago. He went on his last long-distance campaign in July 2016: he took part in the Sea Breeze international naval exercises in the Black Sea. The Navy will retain seven ships of this type, the youngest of which is 29 years old.

The submarine fleet will also suffer losses. Two multipurpose nuclear submarines with Los Angeles-class cruise missiles – Providence and Oklahoma City, which have served since 1985 and 1988, respectively, will be sent for scrap. The age of the other 26 submarines of the project is also approaching the age limit. They are to be replaced by fourth-generation multipurpose nuclear submarines Virginia in the modern Block IV modification. The lead “four” – Vermont – was handed over to the fleet in April 2020.