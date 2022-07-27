Pakistan and United States will advance and deepen their health cooperation in areas of immunization, nutrition, mother’s health, child survival, and health security across borders, while both countries have also started collaborative efforts to develop the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in Pakistan. It was announced by the Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Mr. Abdul Qadir Patel at the concluding session of the US-Pakistan Health Dialogue hosted by the United States in Washington DC.

The Health Minister thanked the US administration for the provision of 61.5 million COVID-19 vaccines, 16 million pediatric vaccines, and other equipment including protective kits and ventilators in the country’s fight against the pandemic. According to Patel, Pak-US cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic clearly demonstrates that a robust Pak-US partnership in the health sector could prove a bulwark against diseases thus saving millions of precious human lives.

Pakistan and United States have built a multifaceted relationship ranging from defense and security cooperation to trade and investment, from energy and educational cooperation to people-to-people contacts, however, the bilateral relations of both nations had always been driven and influenced by the Security paradigm in the region and beyond. Interestingly, the health sector was never a priority of both governments over the past decades until the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world. Although both nations were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the intensity and spread of infection were very high in America, and Pakistan rendered significant help to the United States and provided ventilators and other medical equipment despite a medium-level outbreak of the disease in the country. The United States provided over 61 million doses of vaccines to Pakistan along with ventilators and testing facilities under its global vaccination program to help combat the pandemic in the country.

The US-Pakistan Dialogue provided an opportunity for both nations to enhance their cooperation in the health sector through a sustainable framework and coordinated efforts in the areas of mutual interest to achieve the shared objectives of the two nations. During the dialogue, the two sides pledged a greater exchange of information, expertise, and best practices in fighting diseases. The USAID has pledged an additional $20 million to support Pakistan’s vaccination efforts and will donate 16 million doses of pediatric Pfizer vaccines to Pakistan. While the US will also provide four mobile testing labs to enhance Pakistan’s COVID-19 diagnosing and other communicable diseases, especially in remote areas. The US Centre for Disease Control will establish a Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in Pakistan and help NIH in strengthening the disease data centers in the country. Similarly, the USAID will also undertake new programs in Pakistan under Global Health Security Agenda. Both countries also decided to strengthen cooperation between the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for capacity building and training of manpower.

In fact, this initiative will help both nations to reenergize their partnership and expand their relationships beyond defense and security in South Asia and the Middle East. At the same time, Pakistan can build its pharmaceutical, diagnostic and national health infrastructure in line with the modern world and enhance its capacity to combat pandemics and critical diseases domestically.